Which footballers are sponsored by Nike? Ronaldo, Mbappe, Lewandowski & list of brand's partners

From Ronaldo to Ronaldinho via Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, American sportswear giant Nike has always been associated with some of the biggest names in football.

It is not just superstar players that they are partnered with, though, as a distinctive swoosh design is also heavily linked to some of the most successful club and international teams on the planet.

Who do Nike currently have on their books – with the promise of more notable signings to come – and which iconic figures have represented them with distinction in the past? GOAL takes a look…

Which footballers are sponsored by Nike?

You do not need to look far to find Nike apparel at any given football fixture, with some of the biggest names on the planet sporting their latest footwear offerings.

Leading figures from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga and around the world are big fans of some legendary designs.

Talismanic figures at Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona are among those to wear Nike boots.

Check out our list below.

Player Nationality Riyad Mahrez Algeria Luka Modric Croatia Ivan Perisic Croatia Karim Adeyimi Germany Kai Havertz Germany Joshua Kimmich Germany Jamal Musiala Germany Antonio Rudiger Germany Leroy Sane Germany Martin Odegaard Norway Robert Lewandowski Poland Mauro Icardi Argentina Lautaro Martinez Argentina Joao Cancelo Portugal Ruben Dias Portugal Bruno Fernandes Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Sam Kerr Australia Ada Hegerberg Norway Christian Eriksen Denmark Kasper Schmeichel Denmark Alek Golovin Russia Andy Robertson Scotland Thibaut Courtois Belgium Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Eden Hazard Belgium Romelu Lukaku Belgium Youri Tielemans Belgium Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Serbia Dusan Vlahovic Serbia Tammy Abraham England Patrick Bamford England Hakim Ziyech Morocco Donyell Malen Netherlands Virgil van Dijk Netherlands Eduardo Camavinga France Jack Grealish England Jordan Henderson England Harry Kane England Marcus Rashford England Alisson Brazil Gabigol Brazil Philippe Coutinho Brazil Vinicius Jr Brazil Marquinhos Brazil Richarlison Brazil Ansu Fati Spain Gerard Pique Spain Adama Traore Spain Leonardo Bonucci Italy Federico Chiesa Italy Jorginho Italy Marco Verratti Italy Alphonso Davies Canada Takehiro Tomiyasu Japan Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden Alexis Sanchez Chile Xherdan Shaqiri Switzerland Hakan Calhanoglu Turkey Edinson Cavani Uruguay Sergino Dest USA Megan Rapinoe USA Kelechi Iheanacho Nigeria Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabon Wilfried Zaha Ivory Coast Nicolas Pepe Ivory Coast Radamel Falcao Colombia Hirving Lozano Mexico Ousmane Dembele France Jules Kounde France Alexandre Lacazette France Kylian Mbappe France

Which former footballers were sponsored by Nike?

One of the more prominent partnerships to have been struck up between Nike and leading players on a football field was delivered in the 1990s when a star-studded Brazil side became the subject of some legendary adverts.

Nike also produced a number of cage football advertisements featuring household names of that time, and they continue to live long in the memory, with Ballon d’Or and World Cup winners aplenty having associated themselves with the company at some stage.

Player Nationality Sergio Aguero Argentina Hernan Crespo Argentina Diego Simeone Argentina Adriano Brazil Roberto Carlos Brazil Ronaldo Brazil Ronaldinho Brazil Romario Brazil Geremi Cameroon Didier Drogba Ivory Coast Alen Boksic Croatia Tomas Rosicky Czech Republic Peter Schmeichel Denmark Jamie Carragher England Ashley Cole England Robbie Fowler England Wayne Rooney England Paul Scholes England John Terry England Ian Wright England Fabien Barthez France Eric Cantona France Youri Djorkaeff France David Ginola France Thierry Henry France Claude Makelele France Emmanuel Petit France Lilian Thuram France Patrick Vieira France Oliver Bierhoff Germany Miroslav Klose Germany Matthias Sammer Germany Tony Yeboah Ghana Robbie Keane Ireland Fabio Cannavaro Italy Gennaro Gattuso Italy Paolo Maldini Italy Filippo Inzaghi Italy Andrea Pirlo Italy Francesco Totti Italy Christian Vieri Italy Hidetoshi Nakata Japan Jorge Campos Mexico Rafa Marquez Mexico Edgar Davids Netherlands Ruud van Nistelrooy Netherlands Robin van Persie Netherlands Wesley Sneijder Netherlands Jay Jay Okocha Nigeria Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Norway Rui Costa Portugal Luis Figo Portugal Andrey Arshavin Russia Hakan Sukur Turkey Dwight Yorke Trinidad & Tobago Park Ji Sung South Korea Cesc Fabregas Spain Andres Iniesta Spain Carles Puyol Spain Tomas Brolin Sweden Andriy Shevchenko Ukraine Clint Dempsey USA Landon Donovan USA Ryan Giggs Wales Ian Rush Wales

Which club and international teams are sponsored by Nike?

Any design sporting a famous swoosh is pretty much always embraced by supporters of any given club or nation, with Nike having forged a reputation that allows them to sit comfortably among market leaders in the sportswear business.

Their designs have been donned by title-winning outfits on domestic and international stages, with the reigning world champions and many sides looking to land that crown in Qatar later this year currently tied to the brand.

Clubs sponsored by Nike

Club League Inter Serie A Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 Atletico Madrid La Liga Barcelona La Liga RB Leipzig Bundesliga Galatasaray Super Lig Chelsea Premier League Liverpool Premier League Tottenham Premier League Corinthians Serie A

National teams sponsored by Nike

Nation Federation Nigeria CAF England UEFA France UEFA Netherlands UEFA Portugal UEFA USA CONCACAF Canada CONCACAF Brazil CONMEBOL Qatar AFC Croatia UEFA

What else do Nike sponsor?

It is not just boots and kits that Nike are involved with as their reach in football circles stretches far and wide.

They are the official ball supplier for the Premier League, as well as the kits worn by match officials in the English top flight.

Match balls are also provided in Serie A, the A-League and for the Coupe de France while various sporting programmes are sponsored across the globe.