Liverpool have the chance of becoming the most successful club in the history of the Carabao Cup when they take on Chelsea in the final of the 2021-22 edition this Sunday.

The Reds currently have eight titles to their name and are the joint-highest winners along with Manchester City.

The Cityzens won six Carabao Cup titles out of the last eight editions which include winning four times in a row from 2018 to 2021.

Liverpool last won the trophy in the 2011-12 season when they defeated Cardiff City 4-2 (2-2) in the penalty shootout.

Man City and Liverpool are followed by Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United who have bagged the trophy five times each. If the Blues beat Liverpool on Sunday, they will be the third most successful club in the tournament's history. Chelsea last won it 2014-15 under Jose Mourinho's tutelage when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final.

Let us take a look at all the winners of the Carabao Cup below.