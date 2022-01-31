Which are the worst January transfers EVER?

The January transfer market is usually utilised by teams to bring in reinforcements that would add substantial value to the existing squad without much tinkering with the macroscopic scope of things. It is also common to see players who are out of favour try to force a move to get more playing time.

However, with the ever-changing dynamics in world football, it is not uncommon for a club to go out of the way and make a big-money signing in the winter transfer window. Virgil Van Dijk and Nemanja Vidic proved to be sensational buys for Liverpool and Manchester United respectively but there have been a few instances where such moves fell flat on the face. Here we take a look at the 10 January signings that failed to live up to expectations.

10. Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United (2017)

It was a battle between the two fierce Manchester rivals to snap up Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, and in the end, the Red Devils had the last laugh. However, their smiles turned into ashes within a few months as the Chilean failed to replicate his North London form at the Theatre of Dreams. In 32 league games, he could score just thrice and just five times in 45 games across all competitions. He was loaned to Inter in August 2019 and subsequently agreed to a three-year deal with the Italians. He also received a small pay-off from United after agreeing to waive off the final two years of his £560k-per-week contract.

9. Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal (2017)

There was another player involved in the Alexis Sanchez transfer saga and he was Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Gunners were relieved to sign Mkhitaryan for Sanchez as the Chilean would have left for free in the summer otherwise. But their happiness soon dissipated into thin air. Although he provided three assists on his debut and scored against United at Old Trafford, the midfielder failed to find his feet at the Emirates and was loaned off to Roma in September 2019. He scored nine goals in 59 appearances for Arsenal.

8. Yerry Mina to Barcelona (2018)

Much was expected from the lanky defender when he joined Barcelona from Palmeiras for €11.8 million. But Mina could not nail down a starting spot at the Catalan club and madeonly six appearances for them. But a string of impressive displays for Colombia in the 2018 Russia World Cup meant there was interest in him from other clubs. He was sold off to Everton in the summer of 2018, within six months of his arrival.

7. Kim Kallstrom to Arsenal (2014)

On the transfer deadline day, former Swedish international joined Arsenal from FC Spartak Moscow for the remainder of the season. During his medical, it was found out that he had a back injury and yet the London club decided to go ahead with signing as the clock was ticking down and they badly needed midfield reinforcements. No surprise that he was a disaster. He managed just four appearances for Arsene Wenger's side before he was again sent back to Russia. However, he still holds a special place for Arsenal fans as he converted a spot-kick in the tie-breakers in a FA Cup semifinal to overcome Wigan Athletic. The Gunners would go on to beat Hull City in the final to lift the first silverware in nine years.

6. Martin Braithwaite to Barcelona (2020)

It was a knee-jerk reaction from Barcelona to sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes. The Catalan club activated his release clause of €18 million and signed him on a four-and-a-half-year contract with a €300 million release clause. The signing was done in February as the club was granted an emergency exception outside of the transfer window because of the long-term injury to Ousmane Dembélé. Till now, he has made 57 appearances and has netted only 10 times. He is currently recovering from a knee cartilage injury that he suffered against Getafe earlier in the season.

5. Thomas Gravesen to Real Madrid (2005)

Thomas Gravesen was a panic-signing by Real Madrid from Everton in January to fill in as a defensive midfielder. He started his life at the Spanish capital with a goal against Espanyol but soon went out of favour following the sacking of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. New manager Lopez Caro did give him some intermittent opportunities but towards the end of the season, he was relegated to being a bench-warmer. His popularity with the Madrid fans further dipped when he knocked out Ronaldo Nazario's tooth in training. He was also involved in an ugly scuffle with another Brazilian in Robinho in a practice session. He was sold to Celtic in August 2006.

4. Juan Cuadrado to Chelsea (2015)

The Colombian was a sensation at Fiorentina with his tricks and skills and Chelsea splurged £23.3m to sign him and included Mohamed Salah in a loan deal. He was expected to shine at Stamford Bridge but the winger failed to impress manager Jose Mourinho. He ended up being a bench-warmer and in the summer, he was sent on loan to Juventus after making just 15 appearances across all competitions. The Italian giants paid Chelsea £4.2m to borrow him for the season and agreed on a buy-out clause of £16.8m.

3. Andy Carroll to Liverpool (2011)

Liverpool broke the bank to sign Andy Carroll from Newcastle United for a then-club-record fee of £35m on a five-and-a-half-year deal. He was injured and had to wait a month before making his debut for his new club as a substitute against Manchester United. With each passing match, it became more and more evident that he struggled to adapt to Liverpool's style. He went on to stay at Merseyside for 18 months and during that period, he scored just 11 goals in 58 appearances.

2. Fernando Torres to Chelsea (2011)

Chelsea snatched Fernando Torres from Liverpool on the deadline day for a sum of £50 million. In the first season, he scored just 11 goals in 49 appearances. Although his tally doubled in the second season where he found the net 22 times in 64 appearances, it was nowhere near the expectations of the Chelsea fans. Finally, in 2014, he was loaned out to AC Milan. He was a massive failure at Chelsea as he could score only 45 goals in 172 appearances. However, he did help Chelsea beat Barcelona in the semifinal of the 2012 Champions League with a late goal at Camp Nou. Chelsea fans adore him for that effort as they went on to win their first-ever Champions League title.

1. Phillipe Coutinho (2018)

The Brazilian international joined Barcelona on a big-money move from Liverpool which was reported to be an initial £105 million, which could rise to £142 million with various clauses being met. In the first five months, he made decent progress in his new surroundings scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 22 matches. Coutinho started the 2018-19 season on a bright note as he scored in the league opener against Alaves. However, as the season progressed, his form dipped. He scored only five goals in 34 appearances that season.

He was ultimately offloaded and sent to Bayern Munich in August 2019 for a season-long loan spell. Despite not nailing a starting spot there, he did manage to win the Champions League at Munich. During his stay in Germany, he played 38 matches scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists. Out of his 11 strikes, two of them came against his parent-club Barcelona in a Champions League quarter-final which Bayern won 8-2.

However, he returned to Catalunya in August 2020, but a hamstring injury followed by a more serious meniscus rupture in December ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. To date, he has played 106 matches for FC Barcelona and has scored 25 goals and assisted 14 times. On January 7, 2022, he joined Aston Villa on loan and scored against Manchester United on his debut in the Premier League.