Which are the ten worst defeats of Mohun Bagan in the last 10 years?

In the 2021-22 season, ATK Mohun Bagan have already succumbed to two embarrassing defeats; one at the continental level to FC Nasaf and the other to a familiar foe in Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). If the 6-0 defeat to Nasaf was surprising, the recent 5-1 loss to the Islanders is downright shocking.

The Mariners started their ISL campaign on a bright note with two convincing wins against Kerala Blasters and East Bengal respectively and hardly anyone predicted that they would fall flat on their face against Des Buckingham's men. The last time they conceded five goals on the domestic stage was against Dempo back in November 2011 in the I-League.

Moreover, very few remember that Indian Arrows also scored five goals against Mohun Bagan back in the same edition of I-League, courtesy of a hattrick from Jeje Lalpekhlua. The young guns won the match 5-4.

In the Kolkata derby, their heaviest defeat in recent times came in 2015, when they lost 4-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium in a Calcutta Football League (CFL) encounter. Shilton Paul had a bad day at the office, with Do Dong-Hyun scoring two free-kicks.

However, in Asia, they have let in five goals or more on quite a few occasions. In the AFC Champions League, Chinese outfit Shandong Luneng pumped in six goals, whereas Maziya SRC of Maldives won 5-2 against them in 2017. Meanwhile, in a friendly tournament, Bangladeshi outfit Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi won 5-3 against the green and maroon brigade.

Let us take a look at the 10 biggest defeats of Mohun Bagan in the last decade.

