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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 14:45 San Siro

Rai 1 will broadcast Italy v France live, with a free live stream on RaiPlay. Here's how to follow the match.

At San Siro in Milan, Italy and France meet in a UEFA Nations League A clash. Both need points to consolidate their positions in Group 1.

Roberto Mancini has put his faith in youth for this international window, bringing several emerging talents into the squad, including Chelsea full-back Marco Palestra and Como attacking midfielder Mattia Liberali. The Italy head coach has acknowledged that he currently has no specialist deep-lying playmaker, citing the lack of a player in Jorginho's mould as an issue to resolve for the national team's future.

One of Mancini's most experienced call-ups will be absent. Nicolo Zaniolo has left the training camp at Coverciano for strictly personal reasons. The Udinese playmaker made clear on Instagram that his departure has nothing to do with injuries or internal tensions, and reaffirmed his commitment to the Italy shirt.

Zinedine Zidane also has a lengthy injury list for this double-header. Marcus Thuram withdrew with a problem affecting his right hamstring tendon, and defender Pierre Kalulu is unavailable. Aurélien Tchouaméni then underwent tests after experiencing pubic discomfort during a tactical session at Clairefontaine, leaving the Real Madrid midfielder's availability in doubt. Kylian Mbappé, meanwhile, is available to Zidane after missing the last three call-ups through injury. Team-mate Ibrahima Konaté says the Bleus captain appears to be in an excellent frame of mind.

Having drawn 1-1 in October, Italy and France meet again in the Nations League. Here's how to watch live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Italy's coaching staff have not announced a probable line-up or reported any official injuries or suspensions ahead of the match. Mancini has, however, said he will update the squad based on the latest fitness assessments in the hours before kick-off.

For France, Marcus Thuram has returned to his club because of a problem affecting his right hamstring tendon, while Pierre Kalulu is also unavailable. Aurélien Tchouaméni underwent medical tests after experiencing pubic discomfort in training, and his availability remains to be assessed. Further updates on the players' conditions are expected in the hours before the match.

Recent form

Italy have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches. The Azzurri beat Turkey 3-1 in their most recent match on 5 October, having previously won 4-1 away to Turkey. A 2-0 loss to Belgium was their only defeat in that period. Mancini's side have scored 10 goals and conceded five across those five games.

France arrive with four wins and a draw from their last five outings. The Bleus beat Belgium 4-1 in their most recent match and have not lost since July, when England defeated them 6-4 at the World Cup. In their last four Nations League matches, Zidane's side have scored eight goals and conceded four.

Head-to-head

The teams last met on 2 October 2026, sharing the points in a 1-1 Nations League draw. Across their last five meetings, France have three wins to Italy's one, with one draw. The Bleus won both encounters in the previous edition of the Nations League in 2024 by 3-1, while Italy have not beaten France since a 2018 friendly that the French won 3-1.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 France FRA 4 3 1 0 7 2 +5 10 W D W W 2 Italy ITA 4 2 1 1 8 5 +3 7 W D W L 3 Belgium BEL 4 2 0 2 6 5 +1 6 L W L W 4 Turkiye TUR 4 0 0 4 2 11 -9 0 L L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

France sit top of Group 1 in Nations League A, with Italy second.