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Abobakr El Mokadem
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"Where is your Ballon d'Or?": England fans mock Yamal and celebrate Harry Kane in the heart of Madrid

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England fans mocked Lamine Yamal, the Spain star, during the match between the two sides yesterday, Sunday, in the sixth round of the UEFA Nations League.

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Spain lost a thriller 3-2 to Harry Kane's Three Lions in Madrid.

The match came just weeks after Kane claimed the Ballon d'Or, finishing ahead of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, with Yamal third in the race.

England started strongly. Kane headed a far-post corner from Rice over from an easy chance.

He made amends at his very best, winning a penalty and tucking it away to put his side in front just before the break.

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Ezri Konsa and Ben White added the second and third after the interval. Then Elliot Anderson's red card opened the floodgates. Spain hit back through Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams, and the hosts came close to snatching a point.

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According to the newspaper "The Sun", England fans belted out chant after chant, most notably "Harry Kane, the best in the world", while they taunted Yamal with "Where is your Ballon d'Or?".

One viewer put it plainly: "The Spain v England match is really a showdown between Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane to prove who deserves the Ballon d'Or".

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Rice had predicted before kick-off that Yamal would win plenty of Ballon d'Or awards, but he backed his friend.

He said: "For me and everyone in England, Harry deserved the Ballon d'Or, if you look at his season, his numbers, and the titles he won. The way he performed in those matches, they weren't just goals, but man-of-the-match performances, and at times an unwavering determination".

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 He continued: "I can see how every Spanish player will say it's Lamine. Lamine is an amazing player, one of the best players in the world, and he will win many Ballon d'Ors, but I believe Harry winning this time was right, and he fully deserved to win".

Spain's fans were up for the verbal battle too, jeering every England player bar Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

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The Three Lions supporters had earlier jeered the presentation of the World Cup to their opponents before the UEFA Nations League tie.

Breaking Spain's streak

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That 3-2 defeat ended Spain's 43-match unbeaten run. It was only the coach's third loss in 55 matches in charge of La Roja.

During that period, Spain won three titles: the 2023 UEFA Nations League, Euro 2024, and the 2026 World Cup.

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The first defeat came in his second match. On 28 March 2023, Scott McTominay scored twice to give Scotland a 2-0 win at Hampden Park in a Euro qualifier.

 Nearly a year later, on 22 March 2024, Daniel Muñoz settled the friendly against Colombia at the London Olympic Stadium (0-1).

Written byAbobakr El Mokadem

Senior Editor

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links:

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