"Where is your Ballon d'Or?": England fans mock Yamal and celebrate Harry Kane in the heart of Madrid

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England fans mocked Lamine Yamal, the Spain star, during the match between the two sides yesterday, Sunday, in the sixth round of the UEFA Nations League.

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Spain lost a thriller 3-2 to Harry Kane's Three Lions in Madrid.

The match came just weeks after Kane claimed the Ballon d'Or, finishing ahead of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, with Yamal third in the race.

England started strongly. Kane headed a far-post corner from Rice over from an easy chance.

He made amends at his very best, winning a penalty and tucking it away to put his side in front just before the break.

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Ezri Konsa and Ben White added the second and third after the interval. Then Elliot Anderson's red card opened the floodgates. Spain hit back through Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams, and the hosts came close to snatching a point.

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According to the newspaper "The Sun", England fans belted out chant after chant, most notably "Harry Kane, the best in the world", while they taunted Yamal with "Where is your Ballon d'Or?".

One viewer put it plainly: "The Spain v England match is really a showdown between Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane to prove who deserves the Ballon d'Or".

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Rice had predicted before kick-off that Yamal would win plenty of Ballon d'Or awards, but he backed his friend.

He said: "For me and everyone in England, Harry deserved the Ballon d'Or, if you look at his season, his numbers, and the titles he won. The way he performed in those matches, they weren't just goals, but man-of-the-match performances, and at times an unwavering determination".

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He continued: "I can see how every Spanish player will say it's Lamine. Lamine is an amazing player, one of the best players in the world, and he will win many Ballon d'Ors, but I believe Harry winning this time was right, and he fully deserved to win".

Spain's fans were up for the verbal battle too, jeering every England player bar Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

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The Three Lions supporters had earlier jeered the presentation of the World Cup to their opponents before the UEFA Nations League tie.

Breaking Spain's streak

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That 3-2 defeat ended Spain's 43-match unbeaten run. It was only the coach's third loss in 55 matches in charge of La Roja.

During that period, Spain won three titles: the 2023 UEFA Nations League, Euro 2024, and the 2026 World Cup.

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The first defeat came in his second match. On 28 March 2023, Scott McTominay scored twice to give Scotland a 2-0 win at Hampden Park in a Euro qualifier.

Nearly a year later, on 22 March 2024, Daniel Muñoz settled the friendly against Colombia at the London Olympic Stadium (0-1).