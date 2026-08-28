Where can Ajax and FC Twente’s Conference League draw be watched live? What time is the draw and what is the pot allocation?

The draw for the Conference League league phase takes place on Friday at 14:00. Ajax and FC Twente will then discover which six clubs they will face in Europe's third competition over the coming months. In this article, Voetbalzone sets out the possible opponents for both clubs and where the draw can be watched.

Below is an overview of all the teams in the Conference League league phase, the full pot allocation, the possible opponents for Ajax and FC Twente, and the match dates. The draw can be watched live on television and online from 14:00.

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How does the draw work?

Since 2024, the draw has not been done with the traditional balls and is instead run by computer, which decides the opponents. Ajax and FC Twente will each face six opponents, one team from each Pot. Those Pots are based on the UEFA club coefficients. Every club plays three away matches and three home matches.

Teams that finish from 1st to 8th qualify directly for the last 16. Those placed from 9th to 24th go into play-offs for a place in the last 16. The rest are eliminated and their European campaign ends.

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What does the pot allocation look like?

Pot 1: Ajax, Atalanta, SC Braga, SC Freiburg, AS Monaco, FC Copenhagen

Pot 2: FC Midtjylland, Red Star Belgrade, KAA Gent, Panathinaikos, Pafos FC, Brighton & Hove Albion

Pot 3: Lugano, Getafe, Kups, FC Twente, FK Borac, Banja Luka, Lincoln Red Imps

Pot 4: STVV, Brann, Hearts, Kairat Almaty, Trabzonspor, Universitatea Craiova

Pot 5: Riga FC, Hajduk Split, Jablonec, AGF, FC Nordsjælland, Inter D'Escaldes

Pot 6: FC Thun, CSKA Sofia, Kauno Žalgiris, Mjällby, Iberia 1999, Egnatia

What are the possible opponents for Ajax and FC Twente?

Both clubs will face a team from every Pot, including their own. Clubs from the same country cannot face each other in the league phase, so Ajax and FC Twente avoid each other for now. They will each play three away matches and three home games.

What time is the draw for the Conference League?

Friday's draw takes place in Monaco on 28 August and starts at 14:00.

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Which channel is showing the Conference League draw live?

In the Netherlands, Ziggo Sport holds the rights to all European club competitions, so it will also show the Conference League draw live. Coverage starts at 12:30 on the broadcaster's main channel, Ziggo Sport 1.

Anyone without a subscription can follow the draw free of charge via the livestream offered by UEFA on its official website.

When do Ajax and FC Twente play in the Conference League?

These are the match dates for the Conference League league phase in the 2026/27 season:

Matchday 1: 15 October 2026

Matchday 2: 22 October 2026

Matchday 3: 5 November 2026

Matchday 4: 26 November 2026

Matchday 5: 10 December 2026

Matchday 6: 17 December 2026