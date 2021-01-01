‘Where are you, VAR?’ – Galatasaray’s Terim fumes over Mohamed’s red card

The Egypt international was sent off in the second-half as the Yellow-Reds suffered defeat against Hikmet Karaman’s AG

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim questioned the use of VAR following Mostafa Mohamed’s dismissal in their 2-1 loss at MKE Ankaragucu.

With the Yellow-Reds trailing by two goals at the Eryaman Stadium, the Zamalek loanee was given the marching orders by referee Halil Meler in the 57th minute for elbowing an opponent.

Despite substitute Muhammed Akturkoglu reducing the deficit in the 90th minute, that could not prevent Gala from losing the first time since January 17 [versus Besiktas].

Speaking after the game, the veteran Turkish tactician is embittered that the technology was not consulted before Mohamed was shown the way out.

"Our game, good or bad, is nobody's business. Those who have a mission make it critical. The right decision or the wrong decision is everyone's business,” Terim told club website.

“You can't leave me with 10 people in the 57th minute! Which one's red? Red card when I punched, I took out my light hand and touched it, which is a red card! Where are you, VAR?

“They probably think it's cruel to commute to the VAR. Cuneyt Cakir does not come to VAR, he cannot call cuneyt brother in VAR out of fear. Cuneyt Cakir does not intervene... Our strength, our faith and our hearts are enough for everyone, for everything.”

Club's vice president Yusuf Gunay also stated that the referee's decisions did not comply with fairness, declaring that there are forces who wants to halt his team’s ambition of emerging as Turkish Super Lig kings.

"You have to see this. There's a double standard. There's no justice. There are very easy penalties and red cards against Galatasaray,” Gunay said.

“The red card given to Mostafa Mohamed is never a red card. We leave that to the discretion of the sports public. There's a program that wants to block Galatasaray. That's what we're seeing. We're never going to let that happen.

“We don't respect these double standards, unfair, unfair management. We want this to be discussed publicly. This red card is like an instructional card. It's never about a red card."

Even at the defeat, Galatasaray remain at the top of the Super Lig table level on 57 points with Besiktas who have a game in hand. They take on Sivasspor in their next outing on Sunday.