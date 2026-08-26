When will the dormant volcano erupt? A warning to Real Madrid's stars against being deceived by the "new Mourinho"

The Santiago Bernabéu is bracing for a special night this Wednesday. Real Madrid want to build on their strong start with another win over Real Sociedad, having edged Espanyol 2-1. But the spotlight falls on one man returning to his old home: José Mourinho.

The return of the "Special One" to Madrid has thrown up plenty of questions. Is this still the same firebrand who lit up dressing rooms and touchlines? An answer came from the heart of the Madrid media, where journalists Tomás Roncero and Antonio Romero dissected the idea of "the calm Mourinho" on the "SER Deportivos" programme on "Cadena SER" radio.

Roncero reckons the essence hasn't changed, but time has taught the Portuguese plenty. "He will keep his distinctive style, for everyone has their own personality, but people change, we all evolve, you know what you need to reinforce from your successes, and you don't repeat the mistakes you made," he said.

This calm, Roncero stresses, is no act but a hard lesson drawn from 13 years of experience. "What is inside him now is not an act. He is trying to convey a message that he knows very well what should not be done, he knows that Madrid is his last chance to return to the elite, and he will not miss it," he added.

The volcano could still erupt, though, if matters touch the essence of the competition. "If he is subjected to a wrong refereeing decision or anything happens with Barcelona, the Mourinho we know will return. He will storm the touchline and attack the referee. This is natural in his character, the difference being that now he will not go looking for problems where they don't exist, which is what he used to do before," Roncero explained.

Months ago, the famous Madrid journalist counted himself among the sceptics about Mourinho's return. Now he is sold on the new version. "The calm Mourinho, the composed Mourinho, I like him now. We will see what happens, his fans are pleased, and we who doubted have seen his development."

To Roncero, Mourinho is "the ideal surgeon" Real Madrid need after a season that collapsed into chaos and left internal wounds. The reason is prestige. "The moment he enters the dressing room, however sharp your focus, you will think: what a coach! Just as Zidane was respected simply for being Zidane, and like Ancelotti with his personality," he said.

He drew a precise comparison too. "As for Mourinho, you cannot mess with him, you can play better or worse, but if you mess with Mourinho, he will not let it go."

Antonio Romero urged caution against being fooled by this calm. Mourinho has hardly strayed far from controversy, he noted, pointing to the clash between Real Madrid and Benfica in the Champions League, his provocative celebration, his criticism of Vinícius and his refusal to sit in the VIP box.

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Roncero closed with a prediction about the fans. "He will receive a warm round of applause at the Bernabéu, I don't say a full standing ovation, but there will certainly be general applause, he will not plunge into that chaos again."