When will Premier League postponed games be played? Dates for delayed fixtures involving Man Utd, Liverpool & more
The Covid-19 pandemic has continued to rage on worldwide, and the more infectious Omicron variant of the virus has massively thrown the Premier League schedule in disarray.
Clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have had Covid-19 outbreaks, causing for the postponement of several games and causing rescheduling chaos.
So when could the Premier League games that were cancelled due to positive Covid-19 cases within the squads be played? GOAL takes a look.
When could postponed Premier League games be played?
The Premier League have been steadily announcing new dates for rescheduled fixtures, slated to be played around a variety of competitions and fixed dates including those pertaining to the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Champions League and other top-flight matches.
If FA Cup third-round matches are postponed, however, their Premier League fixture listed below will be affected.
GOAL will update the table below once new rescheduled fixtures are confirmed.
New date
Match
Time (GMT)
January 11, 2022
Southampton vs Brentford
7:45pm
January 11, 2022
Everton vs Leicester
8pm
January 12, 2022
West Ham vs Norwich
7:45pm
January 18, 2022
Burnley vs Watford
7:30pm
January 18, 2022
Brighton vs Chelsea
8pm
January 19, 2022
Leicester City vs Tottenham
7:30pm
January 19, 2022
Brentford vs Man Utd
8pm
January 23, 2022
Arsenal vs Burnley
2pm
February 19, 2022
West Ham vs Newcastle
12:30pm
February 19, 2022
Manchester City vs Tottenham
5:30pm
February 20, 2022
Leeds vs Manchester United
2pm
February 20, 2022
Wolves vs Leicester City
4:30pm
February 25, 2022
Southampton vs Norwich City
8pm
February 26, 2022
Leeds vs Tottenham
12:30pm
February 26, 2022
Everton vs Manchester City
5:30pm
February 27, 2022
Chelsea vs Leicester City
2pm
Postponed Premier League games
Date of original fixture
Match
Competition
December 12, 2021
Brighton vs Tottenham
Premier League
December 14, 2021
Brentford vs Man Utd
Premier League
December 15, 2021
Burnley vs Watford
Premier League
December 16, 2021
Leicester vs Tottenham
Premier League
December 18, 2021
Man Utd vs Brighton
Premier League
December 18, 2021
Southampton vs Brentford
Premier League
December 18, 2021
Watford vs Crystal Palace
Premier League
December 18, 2021
West Ham vs Norwich
Premier League
December 18, 2021
Aston Villa vs Burnley
Premier League
December 19, 2021
Everton vs Leicester
Premier League
December 26, 2021
Liverpool vs Leeds
Premier League
December 26, 2021
Wolves vs Watford
Premier League
December 26, 2021
Burnley vs Everton
Premier League
December 28, 2021
Leeds vs Aston Villa
Premier League
December 28, 2021
Arsenal vs Wolves
Premier League
December 30, 2021
Everton vs Newcastle
Premier League
January 1, 2022
Leicester City vs Norwich City
Premier League