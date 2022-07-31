When will Cristiano Ronaldo return to action for Manchester United?

The Portuguese is yet to feature for the Red Devils in pre-season but is expected to take the field soon enough

Cristiano Ronaldo did not travel with Manchester United on their pre-season trip to Thailand and Australia. Erik ten Hag has also kept him out of the squad that is set to face Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer as he has told the club he wants to leave and Atleti have been touted as a possible destination, despite the Spanish side's president insisting that they will not sign him. But the forward should return to action soon in a United shirt.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play next for Manchester United?

Ronaldo has himself confirmed in an Instagram post that he will be back in the squad for this weekend's clash with Rayo Vallecano.

The former Real Madrid star returned to United's training ground with his agent, Jorge Mendes, this week to hold talks about his situation. He wants to leave United for Champions League opportunities, although the club have maintained that they will not let Ronaldo leave this summer and Ten Hag even hinted that he could end up extending his stay.

“Yes (he could stay beyond this season), but to be honest, of course, I have signed here for three years, but in football, it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead," he said.

How to watch Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano from India - TV channel, live stream & kick-off time

Game Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano Date Sunday, July 31 Time 8:30 pm IST

How to watch Man Utd vs Rayo Vallecano on TV & live stream in India?

Fans in India can watch the match live on the MUTV official app and website.

TV channel (English) Online streaming NA MUTV App, MUTV

Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano: Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the United squad and should play a part in the game against Vallecano. Although there are still significant doubts over his future the Portuguese international himself confirmed on Friday that he will take the pitch against the Spanish outfit, which was later confirmed by Ten Hag.

"Tomorrow he will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play," the manager stated.

The Dutch tactician is expected to make several changes to the XI that started against Atletico as the two games are being played within 30 hours.

"The players who played today from the start, they will not come on tomorrow. So tomorrow we will have a different starting XI. But there are players who came on who can start tomorrow," the coach confirmed.

Christian Eriksen had an impressive debut despite entering the field in the 69th minute and the Danish playmaker could be given a start.

New signing Lisandro Martinez travelled to Oslo but was left unused and he could make his debut in front of the Old Trafford crowd, while young sensation Zidane Iqbal is also likely to feature from the start. Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, and Luke Shaw did not travel with the squad for the Atleti match and could play a part in the final pre-season friendly.