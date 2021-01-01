'When the pizza arrived was the best moment' - Guardiola toasts Man City title triumph

The Catalan coach has guided the Blues to another Premier League crown, with a Champions League final appearance fast approaching

Pep Guardiola has been toasting Manchester City's latest Premier League title triumph, with the Blues boss favouring pizza at a celebration party over any of the alcoholic beverages on offer.

A third domestic crown in four years has been claimed by a dominant outfit from the Etihad Stadium , with success in 2021 wrapped up with three games to spare.

City were actually thrust over the line by arch-rivals Manchester United , as they came unstuck at home to Leicester, allowing Guardiola to indulge in some midweek takeaway action.

What has been said?

Asked how City celebrated their title win, Guardiola told reporters: "It was so nice, normally the unexpected parties are the nicest ones.

"All together we came here in our bubble, everyone is safe. We drink a bit, dance, hug, at 11.30 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the night.

"In England the parties are just alcohol, not food, I don't know why. So when the pizza arrived was the best moment."

Congratulatory messages

Rival managers have been quick to pass on messages of congratulations to Guardiola and his team, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - who has surrendered his grip on the Premier League title - among those to acknowledge the fine work done at the Etihad.

"I appreciate it a lot, him and Ancelotti," Guardiola said.

"I don't answer messages, not yet, but I will today. I appreciate it, I admire them.

"It was an inspiration for me, he (Klopp) makes me, through his teams at Dortmund and Liverpool, a better manager, to think a lot about the opponents. I say thank you so much and appreciate him and Carlo."

Any other business?

City are currently readying themselves for a trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

Attention is, however starting to drift towards a Champions League final outing against Chelsea on May 29 - with that contest now due to be staged in Portugal.

Guardiola will want to be at full strength for that fixture, but talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne remains out of his plans for now with a slight muscle issue.

"He's still injured, getting better," Guardiola said when asked for an update on the Belgian.

"When he's fit he'll come to training. The guys who are completely fit will have the chance to play the final. We give information to the players to play the last games of the season."

