When Nigeria conquered the world, with Tijani Babangida

The ex-Super Eagles winger shares his memories of the West Africans’ Olympic glory in Atlanta in 1996

In the final installment of our Olympic throwback series, Goal remember Africa - and Nigeria's - finest hour in the men's football tournament at the Olympic Games.

We've spoken to the people who were there, to get their memories and their recollections of the Dream Team's grandest moment.

In 1996, in Atlanta, Nigeria became the first African team to win Olympic gold in the football competition—and indeed, there has never been a side from the continent before or since who have surpassed this triumph in a major men’s competition.

Certainly, none of Africa's representatives in Japan came close to matching Nigeria's feat; while Ivory Coast and Egypt reached the knockout stages only to fall short against Spain and Brazil respectively, South Africa and Zambia's women's team were eliminated in the group stage.

It's a reminder of just how outstanding Nigeria's victory in 1996 proved to be.

In contrast to the 2021 teams, he Eagles’ performance in the United States will live forever in the memories of those who experienced it, not least because of those vibrant triumphs against Brazil and Argentina in the semi-final and final.

Names like Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Celestine Babayaro will forever be remembered among Nigeria’s all-time greats, and their exploits will indelibly be emblazoned in the minds of those who witnessed their feats.

This week on Goal, we are delighted to speak with another one of the legends of that side—winger Tijani Babangida—as he sits down with Shina Oludare to discuss his memories of that remarkable triumph in Atlanta.

In part one of this series, the great Garba Lawal shared his memories of that glorious summer in the United States and then, in the second part of the series, defender Kingsley Obiekwu gave his take on Nigeria's finest hour.

This time, it's ex-Ajax winger Babangida, who shares his memories of that tournament, and puts the experiences of the Olympics in the context of his broader career.

Babangida also represented Nigeria at the 1998 World Cup in France, but had lost his place in the squad by the time the 2002 World Cup rolled around.

He featured over 30 times for the Super Eagles, establishing himself more effectively than some of his teammates from Atlanta, and was part of the Nigeria team that reached consecutive Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.