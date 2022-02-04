When is Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating his birthday?

Cristiano Ronaldo, widely considered as one of the greatest players of all time, will celebrate his 37th birthday on February 5, 2022.

Ronaldo started playing football at the age of 7 when he joined local Funchal-based club Andorinha in Portugal. He then played for Nacional's youth team for two years before joining Sporting CP's academy in 1997.

In 2002, he was promoted to Sporting's senior team and made his professional debut against Braga in the Primeira Liga.

When and where was Cristiano Ronaldo born?

Ronaldo was born to Jose Dinis Aveiro and Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro on February 5, 1985 at Funchal, Madeira in Portugal. He is the fourth and the youngest child in the family after Hugo, Elma and Lilliana.

Key facts and records of Cristiano Ronaldo

Named after US president: Born as Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, the name Ronaldo was inspired by the 40th US POTUS Ronaldo Regan whom Ronaldo's father Jose Dinis admired.

Favourite cuisine: Ronaldo loves eating a Portuguese dish named Bacalhau à Brás which is made from shreds of salted cod (Bacalhau), onions and fried potatoes, all bound with scrambled eggs.

Won 34 major trophies in his career: The Portuguese star has bagged a total of 34 trophies in his career out of which 32 are in club football and two with the Portuguese national team.

Highest international goalscorer:

In 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed former Iran international Ali Daei to become the all-time highest goalscorer in international football. He currently has 115 goals to his name.

Five Ballon d'Or and three FIFA World Player of the Year Awards: Cristiano Ronaldo has won three FIFA World Player of the Year Awards (2 The Best FIFA Awards). He has won the award joint-highest number of times along with Zinedine and Brazil’s Ronaldo. He has also won five Ballon d’Or awards.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed in the 2021/22 season ?

Club: Manchester United/Juventus

Matches: 24

Goals: 14