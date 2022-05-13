When is the 2021-22 Europa Conference League final? Date, kick-off time, teams & how to watch from India

The curtains are about to be drawn on the maiden Europa Conference League season as the final in Albania awaits.

In what started with 184 teams, it now all boils down to the last two.

Here's all you need to know about the 2021-22 Europa Conference League final and how to watch it from India.

When is the 2021-22 Europa Conference League final?

Game Date Kick-off time Europa Conference League final May 25, 2022 (IST) 12:30am (IST)

The 2021-22 UEFA Conference League final will take place on Thursday, May 26, 2022 (IST).

It is set to kick off at 12:30am (IST).

Which teams are in the 2021-22 Europa Conference League final?

The 2021-22 Europa Conference League final will see Roma play Feyenoord.

Europa Conference League final live stream & how to watch on TV from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and

website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Road to the 2021-22 Europa Conference League final

Jose Mourinho has guided Serie A club AS Roma to within touching distance of major silverware, after edging out Leicester City in the semi-final stage.

Dutch hopefuls, Feyenoord, who boast European Cup and UEFA Cup wins on their roll of honour, saw off Marseille in the last four to keep themselves in contention.

Article continues below

Where is the 2021-22 Europa Conference League final being played?

The 2022 Europa Conference League final will take place at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania.

The 21,690-capacity ground was built on the site of Albania's former national arena, the Qemal Stafa Stadium, in the heart of the Albanian capital.

It was officially opened in November 2019 with the Euro 2020 qualifier between Albania and France.