When is the 2021-22 Europa League final? Date, kick-off time, teams & how to watch from India

The significance of the Europa League has increased ever since the winner earns a berth in the subsequent season's Champions League competition.

Extra-time and penalties will be available should there be no winner in the 90 minutes of regulation time.

Here's all you need to know about the 2021-22 Europa League final and how to watch it from India.

When is the 2021-22 Europa League final?

Game Date Kick-off time Europa League final May 19, 2022 (IST) 12:30am (IST)

The 2021-22 Europa League final will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 (IST).

It is set to kick off at 12:30am (IST).

Which teams are in the 2021-22 Europa League final?

The 2021-22 Europa League final will see Eintracht Frankfurt take on Rangers.

Europa League final live stream & how to watch on TV from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Road to the 2021-22 Europa League final

Getty

Eintracht Frankfurt hogged the limelight when they knocked out Barcelona in the last-8 before dealing with West Ham in the semi-finals.

Oliver Glasner's side haven't lost in Spain (W4 D1) and have made it to the knockout stage of the tournament on all of their four appearances.

Getty Images

Rangers overcame German giants Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig on the way to the final.

After failing to get past Malmo in the third round Champions League qualifiers, the Scottish side led by Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men made it this far in the Europa League right from the play-offs.

They recently conceded the Scottish Premiership to Celtic.

Article continues below

Where is the Europa League final being played?

The Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in the Spanish city of Seville is the venue for the 2022 Europa League final.

Home of La Liga outfit Sevilla, the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan has a capacity of 42,700 seats. It will be reduced to 40,000 for the 2022 Europa League final.

It is named after a former Sevilla club president and previously hosted a European Cup final in 1986, when Steaua Bucharest defeated Barcelona.