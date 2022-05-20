When is the 2021-22 Champions League final? Date, kick-off time, teams & how to watch from India

As the season winds down, it is time for the biggest match of the season - the Champions League final.

It has all come down to this one fixture after 80 teams from 54 associations have battled through the length of the competition.

Here's all you need to know about the 2021-22 Champions League final and how to watch it from India.

When is the 2021-22 Champions League final?

Game Date Kick-off time Champions League final May 29, 2022 (IST) 12:30am (IST)

The 2021-22 Champions League final will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022 (IST).

It is set to kick off at 12:30am (IST).

Which teams are in the 2021-22 Champions League final?

The 2021-22 Champions League final will see Liverpool take on Real Madrid.

Champions League final live stream & how to watch on TV from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telegu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Road to the 2021-22 Champions League final

The Reds saw off Villarreal at the semi-final stage, surviving a brief scare in the second leg at El Madrigal.

Jurgen Klopp's side recovered from 2-0 down on the day after Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin levelled the tie in the first half. Second-half strikes from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane send them to Paris with a 5-2 win on aggregate.

The Blancos appeared to be down and out heading into the closing stages of their heavyweight last-four showdown with Manchester City, but staged the most dramatic of late turnarounds.

Rodrygo netted twice in stoppage-time time to send an enthralling contest to extra-time, before talismanic frontman Karim Benzema converted from the penalty spot to send Carlo Ancelotti’s side through.

Liverpool are looking for European title number seven, while record-setting Real after pursuing a 14th triumph, and their latest meeting will deliver a repeat of the finals from 1981 and 2018 – with the two sides boasting one win apiece.

Where is the Champions League final being played?

The 2022 Champions League final was originally intended to be held at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg.

The Russian city was, however, stripped of hosting rights in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade neighbouring Ukraine – with sanctions quickly put in place by UEFA and FIFA.

With an alternative venue required, the decision was made to hand the final over to Stade de France in Paris.

That stadium, which has a capacity of 80,698, has previously staged the Champions League final on two occasions – Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Valencia in 2000 and Barcelona’s 2-1 triumph over 10-man Arsenal in 2006.