‘What’s the point in getting rid of Lukaku?’ – Owen puzzled by Man Utd’s links to Wilson

The ex-Red Devils striker is struggling to understand transfer business at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accused of making his team weaker

Michael Owen has been left puzzled by ’s links to Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, with the former Red Devils frontman asking: What’s the point in getting rid of Romelu Lukaku?

The decision was taken during the summer transfer window to part with a proven frontman.

Lukaku was offloaded to giants for £75 million ($93m), with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deeming the international and Alexis Sanchez to be surplus to requirements as they made their way to San Siro.

Arguments have been raised against those deals, with United considered to be lacking an attacking spark as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are charged with leading the line.

Struggles for inspiration have led to speculation suggesting that goal-getter Wilson could be targeted in January, but Owen feels United would have been better served retaining the services of a forward who brought similar qualities to the cause.

He told BT Sport: “You have to see progress, you have to see the right type of player being brought in that actually goes down this philosophy.

“If they don’t buy young players, English players, whatever that might be, that’s actually along the lines of what we’re talking, then it really is a worry.

“People like Wilson from Bournemouth are being linked at the moment.

“Now, if a lad in his late 20s, who’s a very good player, in the England squad, no problem with him, very good player.

“But if that’s where you’re going to go back to, then all of a sudden I’m thinking ‘what’s the point in getting rid of Lukaku?’.”

Owen has accused Solskjaer of weakening his squad on purpose, with the mindset at Old Trafford seemingly set on taking the club back to square one.

The ex-Red Devils striker added: “In many ways Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has knowingly weakened his team.

“Getting rid of people like Lukaku and [Ander] Herrera and [Matteo] Darmian and Sanchez, [Chris] Smalling - he knows that he could improve his team with those players.

“But I think he’s almost taken the view that you’ve got to take a couple of steps backwards to then move forwards.

“[Solskjaer] has done that on purpose thinking ‘right, we’ve just got to rid ourselves of players that, okay they’re probably better than what we’ve got, but are they going to take us to where we want to go?’ - and that answer is no.

“Then you’re almost starting from scratch and I think that’s what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s done.”