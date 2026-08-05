This is reported by Sport Bild. According to the report, the 40-year-old first-choice goalkeeper wants to take a break first. He can, however, imagine returning later in an advisory role. Neuer and Dreesen have known each other for many years, have a close relationship and speak regularly.

In the spring, Neuer extended his contract by another year until 2027, presumably for the last time. "It certainly looks very much like I will stop," he said last week at the training camp in Tegernsee.

Next season, Neuer is set to hand over even more matches to his understudy and designated successor Jonas Urbig. That will not only happen when Neuer needs a rest, but also deliberately in important games. Bayern want the 22-year-old to get used to the pressure of his future role that way.

FC Bayern: Uli Hoeneß raves about Manuel Neuer

At FC Bayern, there appears to be no doubt at all about Neuer's ability despite his age. "Manuel is still one of the best. He is definitely world-class," club patron Uli Hoeneß told Sport Bild. "He can give the team a lot again next year. Manuel has everything in terms of character, and he is also a role model for the young players. He is ambitious and still incredibly important for the team."

Following his disappointing World Cup campaign with Germany, Neuer recently enjoyed an extended special holiday, like the other international players. He returned to training last week and is currently in Asia with the Munich squad. For the friendly against Jeju SK FC, however, he was not yet in the squad. He could return in goal for FC Bayern, at least for a while, on Friday in the friendly against Aston Villa (2pm).