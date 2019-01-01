Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

'What really happened to Iheanacho?' - Twitter reacts to Nigeria star's snub for Afcon

Comments()
Getty Images
The Leicester City forward was one of two players axed from the Super Eagles squad for the Afcon later this month

Following his exclusion from Nigeria's 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), football enthusiasts took to social media to express their concerns over Kelechi Iheanacho's dip in form.

The Leicester City star has been struggling for form after playing a bit-part role for the Foxes in the 2018-19 Premier League season.

Article continues below

Despite Rohr's claims that Iheanacho would get some playing time against Zimbabwe, the 22-year-old was missing in action on Saturday and was made to wait for his first game for the Super Eagles in 2019. 

Editors' Picks

Fans are now worried by the two-time Caf's Most Promising Talent of the Year.

Close