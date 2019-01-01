'What really happened to Iheanacho?' - Twitter reacts to Nigeria star's snub for Afcon

The Leicester City forward was one of two players axed from the Super Eagles squad for the Afcon later this month

Following his exclusion from 's 23-man squad for the 2019 (Afcon), football enthusiasts took to social media to express their concerns over Kelechi Iheanacho's dip in form.

The star has been struggling for form after playing a bit-part role for the Foxes in the 2018-19 Premier League season.

Despite Rohr's claims that Iheanacho would get some playing time against Zimbabwe, the 22-year-old was missing in action on Saturday and was made to wait for his first game for the Super Eagles in 2019.

Fans are now worried by the two-time Caf's Most Promising Talent of the Year.

What really happened to Iheanacho? He was a promising young star. — ALHAJI TeaJAY🇳🇬🇫🇮 #cfc# 💯 👳🏿‍♂️ (@teejaybaba) June 9, 2019

Kelechi iheanacho dropped



fans : pic.twitter.com/9g4WsZXhQH — Gagznation (@Gagznation) June 9, 2019

Same way he ruined Jadon Sancho's career? Let's face it Iheanacho wasn't just a serious player. https://t.co/hN8qBIMpIA — temitayo (@TemiAdelami) June 9, 2019

To think that Kelechi Iheanacho used to be compared to Marcus Rashford at some point. You’ve got to feel for the lad. — Godwin Enakhena (@genakhena) June 9, 2019

Kelechi Iheanacho should not have left Man City. He was only 21 at the time and was getting little minutes. He was scoring whenever he comes on. Should have stayed and battled with Gabriel Jesus. Should have been learning under Pep Guardiola.



This exclusion pain me I no go lie. — Ediye (@iamOkon) June 9, 2019

Kelechi Iheanacho is still that prodigiously talented footballer with a left foot hooker and magic but no matter how naturally gifted you are, if you do not put equal measure of hard work and consistency to push the talent to the front of the line and sustain it, it failure. — EDAFE MATTHEW ESEOGHENE (@ELEGBETE1) June 9, 2019

So which manager will improve Kelechi Iheanacho? Since football Einsteins believe it’s a managers job and not the player’s. — Jire (@olajiire_) June 9, 2019

Iheanacho : Hi influencers, I want you to sing my praises. I must go to .



Influencers : Okay oo



**Next morning : Iheanacho, you have a letter... 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/4Bfe5hV94j — Trophy Zone (@Trophyzone1308) June 9, 2019

Kelechi Iheanacho was seen as the next best player Nigeria has ever produced during 2013 U17 tournament, but wrong decision ruin career.

He should have joined a team like FC to build his career instead his father coerced him to Man City because of money. — AUBREY💡 (@Johnaubrey5) June 9, 2019

iheanacho was flourishing under Manuel pelegrini... That man was able to utilize him, pep came and started benching, didn't give him enough chances to prove himself and went ahead to sign Gabriel Jesus in January that same season forcing iheanacho out ... Pep ruined him!! — Black Torreira (@tweetraider_) June 9, 2019

Rohr Dropped Iheanacho from Super Eagles AFCON 2019 Squad.



Kelechi Iheanacho we thought would be the Okocha/Nwankwo Kanu of this age.



What happened to him? 🤦😪 — itz Osas Cruz (@ItsOsas_) June 9, 2019

Could this miss by Kelechi iheanacho sum up his progress so far including his exclusion from the super eagles squad by Gernot Rohr pic.twitter.com/vqgsaJN2Bw — Otunba Bussie (@Iam_bussiepr) June 9, 2019

Dropping Kelechi Iheanacho from the AFCON 2019 squad caps what has been a terrible season for the young lad..



His move to Leicester City has been nothing but Disaster!! — KNOXPETE (@KNOXTAINMENT) June 9, 2019

"Are you sad that you didn't make it to the final 23-man squad to AFCON 2019"



Kelechi Iheanacho : pic.twitter.com/440i1JSZJc — Adebisi Naheem (@survix) June 9, 2019

Talent without HARDWORK and DEDICATION can ruin ur CAREER in life.



We wish you all the best Kelechi Iheanacho. If you had scored that great opportunity against Man city, we would have won the league, and that would have been a serious impact in ur career but😑. pic.twitter.com/2FWnxAl4mQ — 2002 till date (@itzbellum) June 9, 2019

Gernot Rohr dropped Kelechi Iheanacho. You guys should not blame any coach. Iheanacho used his hands to ruin himself, but I still like him o 😒. We should be happy, at least there is no one to give us hypertension or heart attack during this year's AFCON pic.twitter.com/UoAiDL6upJ — Sarcastic tongue😎 (@therealbrains03) June 9, 2019

Glad Kelechi Iheanacho was unable to fraud his way into Nigeria's AFCON squad. Good riddance. — MR. MAN (@Waliyadeniran) June 9, 2019

Guardiola played no part in ruining iheanacho's career. He is not just good enough — wesprinzz (@wesprinzz) June 9, 2019