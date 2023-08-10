What is the official matchball of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have unveiled the official matchball for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in collaboration with global sports brand Kelme.

WHAT HAPPENED? The AFC unveiled the official Kelme matchball called VORTEXAC23 for the upcoming 2023 Asian Cup set to take place in Qatar early next year. This will be the 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup and will involve 24 teams following the expansion in 2019.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: VORTEXAC23 was designed by Kelme, AFC's official global supporter of national team competitions, exclusively for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

VORTEXAC23 will incorporate the iconic maroon colours of the host nation, Qatar and the ball’s design also resembles the logo for the competition, which is featured at its centre.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John said: “The AFC is delighted to mark our latest milestone in our journey ahead of the upcoming edition of Asia’s crown jewel - the unveiling of the official match ball for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 with our valued partner Kelme.

“Similar to the journey of the AFC Asian Cup, Kelme has established its presence as one of the world’s leading brands in sport and we are confident that the innovative design and technology produced by Kelme will provide Asia’s top 24 teams with a match ball of the highest quality.”

WHEN IS THE AFC ASIAN CUP HAPPENING? The AFC Asian Cup will take place between 20th January and 10th February 2024 in Qatar.