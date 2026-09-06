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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

What is the situation with Rodri and Yamal? Flick announces Barcelona's line-up against Valencia

H. Flick
L. Yamal
Rodri
Barcelona
Valencia
LaLiga
Germany
Spain

A new challenge to claim sole leadership

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has named his side to face Valencia in Sunday's fourth round of La Liga.

Up top, Flick has gone with an attacking trident of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon.

Yamal starts despite skipping the final group session before the match, working in the gym instead.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Making his first start since his sensational summer switch from Manchester City to Barcelona is Rodri, with Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim among the substitutes.

Here is how Barcelona line up in full:

Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL

Joan Garcia - Espart - Cubarsi - Gerard Martin - Eric Garcia - Pedri - Rodri - Fermin Lopez  Lamine Yamal - Raphinha - Gordon.
Barcelona sit top of La Liga on 9 points, level with Real Madrid and Real Betis.

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