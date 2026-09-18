England manager Thomas Tuchel has named his squad for the upcoming international break, handing a call-up to Liverpool forward Rio Ngumoha and springing a surprise recall for Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott also made the cut. Scott trained with Tuchel's group before the World Cup this summer but missed out on the final 26-man squad.

Ngumoha, 18, earned his first senior cap when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand on 6 June.

The teenager broke into Liverpool's first team last season, featuring in 35 matches and scoring twice.

Calvert-Lewin was part of Tuchel's squad during the international break last March, playing 34 minutes in the 1-1 friendly draw with Uruguay. That was his first England appearance since 2021, yet he did not travel to the World Cup.

Now 29, he has rediscovered his form since joining Leeds United on a free transfer last summer from Everton, scoring 19 goals in 45 matches and adding four this season.

Scott, 23, has been called up twice by Tuchel without yet making his senior debut.

He has started the 2026-2027 season brightly, with a goal and two assists to his name.

The full England squad was as follows:

Pickford, Steele, Trafford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Branthwaite, Chalobah, Guehi, Hall, Konsa, Livramento, O'Reilly, Quansah, Anderson, Bellingham, Lewis-Skelly, Mainoo, Palmer, Rice, Scott, Calvert-Lewin, Eze, Gordon, Kane, Ngumoha, Rashford, Rogers, Saka.





FIFA has shaken up the men's national team calendar for the 2026 to 2030 period, merging the September and October international breaks into a single window.

England will play four matches during the three-week break for the first time, all in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

Tuchel's side open against world champions Spain at Wembley on 26 September, before travelling to the Fortuna Arena to face the Czech Republic on 29 September, then Croatia at the Stadion HNK Rijeka on 3 October.

A second meeting with the Czech Republic at Wembley on 6 October closes out the break for England.

Portugal hold the UEFA Nations League title after beating Spain on penalties in the final in June 2025.

England's best run in the competition came in its inaugural edition in 2018-2019, when they finished third by beating Switzerland on penalties.



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