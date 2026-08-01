Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have suffered a painful blow in their search for a successor to Matthias Jaissle. Spanish coach Marcelino Garcia Toral has rejected an offer to manage the two-time AFC Champions League winners, preferring to hold out for a bigger European opportunity.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Al-Ahli had settled on the former Villarreal coach as their "ideal candidate" to lead the Red side. The recommendation came from sporting director Rui Pedro Braz, who ran Portugal's Benfica between 2021 and 2025.

Braz bought fully into Marcelino's methods and his distinctive "way" of developing players and driving up their market value. The Spaniard has coached prominent stars such as Santi Cazorla, Ander Herrera, Goncalo Guedes and Luis Alberto, along with three world champions with Spain in Rodri, Ferran Torres and Nico Williams.

Several meetings followed between the two parties. In the end Marcelino turned the offer down, despite being drawn to the idea of coaching the Asian champions and the added lure of the FIFA Club World Cup. He preferred to stick to the personal plan he drew up after leaving Villarreal.

That plan revolves around continuing to improve his English, with the near-term aim of landing a job at one of Europe's elite clubs. It is a move that lays bare his ambition to return to the continental scene through its grandest gateway.

Offers are unlikely to be in short supply for the Spaniard over the coming period, and his next destination looks certain to be Europe. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, must go back to the drawing board and find another man to lead the team into the next phase.