Kylian Mbappé won a penalty inside the opening minutes of Real Madrid's clash with Racing Santander in La Liga.
The France star went down as Racing's Mateo Prati threw an arm into his path while he burst into the box.
Racing's players surrounded the referee in fury, but the spot-kick stood. Mbappé stepped up and buried it to open the scoring.
Refereeing specialists "Archivo VAR" weighed in on their "X" account: "Video technology washed its hands at El Sardinero stadium".
They went on: "Prati made light contact with Mbappé's stomach, and the Frenchman, on feeling the contact, threw himself to the ground".
Their verdict was blunt: "It is not a penalty. There is no connection between the defender's challenge and the French player's fall".