What is Pele's record in World Cups?

Pele's international career did not start on a bright note as Brazil lost 2-1 to Argentina on July 7, 1957, at the Maracana. He scored the only goal for Brazil at the age of just 16 years and nine months to become Brazil's youngest goal scorer.

In the 1958 World Cup, he missed the first couple of games as he was nursing a knee injury. He returned in the third match against USSR and provided an assist. However, he had saved his best for the semifinals and the final.

Pele scored a hat-trick against France in the last four stage becoming the youngest player in World Cup history o do so. In the final, he scored a brace to defeat Sweden 5-2. At just 17 years, 249 days, he became the youngest player to win the World Cup. His second goa had individual brilliance written all over it and Swedish player Sigvard Parling would later comment; "When Pelé scored the fifth goal in that final, I have to be honest and say I felt like applauding".

In the 1962 World Cup, he entered the tournament as the best player in the world. His goal against Chile in the first match where he dribbled past four defenders remains one of the classic goals in World Cup history. But an untimely injury in the second match against Czechoslovakia Although he could not participate in the tournament any further, Brazil still won the World Cup riding on the brilliant form of Garrincha.

Getty

In the 1966 World Cup, Pele scored his first goal from a sublime freekick against Bulgaria. He was fouled incessantly and as a result, he missed the next match against Hungary. With the backs against the wall, Brazil brought back Pele to deliver the goods against Portugal. Joao Morais marked Pele closely and tackled him fiercely which injured Pele once again. yet he had to continue since there were no substitutes.

Not many know that Pele had to be called back into the national team in 1969 so that he could play a part in the 1970 World Cup qualifying matches. He scored six goals in six matches in the qualifiers and ensured his participation in the fourth straight World Cup. He started the campaign with a goal and an assist against USSR. As the tournament progressed Pele became a defender's nightmare. Againt Romania in the final group stage match, he scored a brace which included a swerving 20-yard freekick. However, his brilliance reached the crescendo in the final against Italy. His first goal came from a header after he skipped his marker Tarcisio Burgnich. It was Brazil's 100th World Cup goal and his celebration with Jairzinho has gone down as one of the most iconic moments in World Cup history. He then provided two assists for the third and fourth goals to propel Brazil to the Jules Rimet trophy. Since it was Brazil's third World Cup win they got to keep the trophy indefinitely.

