What is Lionel Messi's record against Real Madrid?

Lionel Messi is arguably one of the best players to have graced the game of football. He spent 17 seasons in Spain wherein he won 10 La Liga and six Copa Del Rey titles. He also won the UEFA Champions League on four occasions during his time with the Catalan giants.

Messi, who now plies his trade for PSG, will come up against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, which commences on February 16, 2022.

The Argentine enjoys a fantastic record against Real Madrid having scored 26 goals in 45 appearances wherein he also has 14 assists to his name.

However, it must be noted that in his last five appearances against Real Madrid, he hasn't been on the score-sheet.

His first appearance at the Santiago Bernebeu was back in November, 2005 where he assisted the opening goal scored by Samuel Eto'o. He made his presence felt immediately as he harassed Michel Salgado throughout his 70-minute stay on the pitch. Since then he has played 29 matches in La Liga against Real Madrid, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists.

How many free-kick goals has Messi scored against Real Madrid?

Lionel Messi has scored two free-kick goals against Real Madrid. Both were scored in 2012, one apiece in La Liga and Supercopa de Espana.

How many penalties has Messi scored against Real Madrid?

Messi boasts of a perfect record in penalties as he has successfully converted all six spot-kicks.

How many hat-tricks has Messi scored against Real Madrid?

Messi's first hat-trick against Madrid came in the 2006-07 campaign at Camp Nou. FC Barcelona played catch-up with their arch-rivals throughout the match and if it was not for an injury-time equaliser by Messi, then the Catalans would have been defeated.

However, his second hat-trick came in a winning cause in a seven-goal thriller at the Santiago Bernabeu with Barcelona clinching the tie 4-3. It must be noted that Carlo Ancelotti was in the dugout back then as well.

What is Messi's record against Real Madrid?

Competition Matches Won Drawn Lost Goals Assists UEFA Champions League 2 1 1 2 2 0 La Liga 29 14 6 9 18 9 Copa del Rey 8 2 3 3 0 3 Super Copa 6 2 1 3 6 2 Total 45 19 11 15 26 14