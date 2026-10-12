"What is happening is shocking": Mourinho sets the mood alight and the stars are on the brink of explosion!

Doubts are mounting inside the Real Madrid dressing room over Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho. Press reports have described exaggerated reactions and a desire to be the centre of attention, with unease growing among a number of players at a time when the team is suffering a dip in performance and a lack of harmony between its leading stars.

The meeting with Villarreal, which ended in a Real Madrid win with the least convincing of efforts, dragged the Portuguese coach back into the spotlight of controversy. He walked onto the pitch to celebrate Brazilian Vinicius Junior's goal, a scene that drew attention away from the scorer and the rest of the players and left some of his teammates bemused.

Seconds later, referee Isidro Diaz de Mera ruled out the goal following a video review, because Vinicius had pulled his opponent's hair at the start of the move, before showing the Brazilian a red card.

Mourinho's behaviour did not stop there. He repeatedly urged his players to leave the substitutes' bench to protest against the refereeing decisions, then decided not to attend the post-match press conference.

Real Madrid's dressing room grows more tense

According to the newspaper "Sport", Mourinho's recent conduct has heightened the tension inside the dressing room, which is led by French star Kylian Mbappe. A number of players have been unhappy for some time about Vinicius' behaviour on the pitch, and the intensity of the Portuguese coach's outbursts has only added to the picture. Mourinho arrived at Real Madrid amid expectations that he would bring the team more calm and stability.

The Spanish giants are enduring a turbulent start to the season, having fallen behind Barcelona in La Liga after defeats to Atletico Madrid and Real Betis. They have also struggled in a number of matches, including those against Elche, Inter Milan, Espanyol and Villarreal, in which they failed to produce the expected level.

Results are only part of it. Midfield remains a weak point despite the heavy investment in strengthening the squad, while Mbappe and Vinicius are suffering from a lack of sufficient understanding on the pitch.

Real Madrid's supporters have shown their displeasure at the performances, aiming jeers at the coach and the players as the decline on the pitch continues.

The stars are not responding

Faced with this situation, Mourinho has returned, according to the newspaper, to his well-known style of escalation and stirring controversy, taking on referees, La Liga and the media in an attempt to impose his personality on the scene. The strategy has so far failed to contain the tension inside the dressing room.

Florentino Perez had turned to the Portuguese coach in the hope of imposing discipline and taking control of the group. The signs suggest his influence within the team does not match expectations.

Fans' discontent with Mbappe, along with the strained relationship between Vinicius and a section of the stands, has also been reflected in the mood around the team. The two stars remain friendly off the pitch, amid a lack of sufficient understanding between them during matches.

According to the newspaper, Mourinho's desire to attract the limelight has become a target of criticism, especially with the technical problems continuing. It noted that Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Arda Guler are among the players held in high regard by the fans, while pointing out that Valverde produces better levels when playing on the wing.

Question marks have also been raised over Mourinho's method of sending indirect messages to certain players. That includes his comments about Arda Guler, whom he described as not yet having reached the top, remarks the report considered part of his approach to handling the group.

Is Mourinho losing the dressing room?

According to the newspaper, the dressing room that received Mourinho with a degree of scepticism, after expectations were raised that Perez had brought him in to impose discipline on the players, now views him with even greater reservation.

The newspaper believes the 63-year-old coach no longer presents the same image associated with his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2010, when he relied on a group of players known for their discipline and commitment, among them Alvaro Arbeloa and Xabi Alonso.

"Sport" points out that the continuing influence of the stars, coupled with what it describes as the coach's leniency towards them, has weakened his standing with the rest of the players. He arrived at the club last July with a great deal of confidence and expectation.

Eight weeks and eight matches in, Mourinho has returned to the arena of confrontation. The sharpness of his stances off the pitch has not translated into an improvement in the team's performance on it.

These developments bring to mind the end of Xabi Alonso's spell, which saw tension between the coach and a group of players before his departure from the club, amid talk of the role played by Perez's board in the course of the crisis.

With the Clasico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou approaching, the coming weeks look important in determining the course of Real Madrid's season, as well as the future of Mourinho's relationship with his players.