Erling Haaland has spoken of his pride after Manchester City silenced a hostile Anfield to beat Liverpool 3-0.

City arrived on Merseyside for their first match since being found guilty of several breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations, a ruling they have appealed against. They left with all three points against a Liverpool side reduced to ten men.

According to the ESPN network, the jeers rained down on City's players all afternoon. They thrived on it. Haaland struck the first of three goals in quick succession after Ryan Gravenberch was sent off midway through the second half.

At the final whistle, everyone connected with Manchester City let loose, Haaland spending several minutes celebrating in front of the travelling support.

Haaland told Sky Sports: "For every fan, this is a wonderful moment that will stay with us for a long time, both in terms of the feeling we had during the match and after it finished."

He added: "It was a difficult and demanding match, but we showed great character. I'm very proud of everyone."

City midfielder Elliot Anderson picked out the team's courage, saying: "I think we showed real togetherness and a fighting spirit."

He continued: "It's a difficult ground, and coming here is a challenge, but we stuck together, we fought for each other on the pitch, and we played well too. I think we showed a lot of courage here."

Asked about the booing from the Liverpool supporters, Anderson added: "It was definitely more than usual, both when we arrived at the ground and during the first ten minutes of the match, but I think we did a brilliant job of silencing the crowd."

Haaland saw it differently. The atmosphere, he reckoned, was no different from any other trip to Anfield. "Not really, it's always difficult to come here," he said.

He added: "During the Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp era, the meetings were extremely difficult for both teams."

He continued: "It's about moments like these, where we have to keep our mental strength, stick together and focus on the things we can influence. And what we can control is playing good football and fighting together."