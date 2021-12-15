What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Atletico Madrid?

Atletico Madrid have been drawn against Manchester United in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. This means that Cristiano Ronaldo will once again return to Spain to lock horns against Diego Simeone's side.

He enjoys a good record against the Rojiblancos having scored 25 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions. In fact, he also has nine assist to his name.

Ronaldo's first appearance against Atletico Madrid came on March 28, 2010 in La Liga. Although he could not score or assist in that match, he was a livewire on the left flank and helped Real Madrid win 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo first score against Atletico Madrid?

His first goal against Atletico came in his third meeting in a Copa del Rey fixture, which his team went on to win 3-1. He continued his rich vein of form in the return leg as well and scored the winner at the Vicente Calderon, the erstwhile home ground of Atletico, to fire Madrid to the semi-final.

How many hat-tricks has Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Atletico Madrid?

Ronaldo has four hat-tricks against Atletico, two apiece in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. The first of them came in April, 2012 away at the Calderon, en route to a 4-1 victory for Real Madrid. Whereas his last hat-trick was scored during his tenure with Juventus in the Champions League. The Old Lady had lost 2-0 in Spain in the first leg and they had a mountain to climb in Turin. However, the Portuguese forward struck thrice within 90 minutes to ensure that the Italian giants progress to the next round. In fact, he has also scored in the Champions League final against Atletico in 2014 to guide Madrid to a 4-1 win in Lisbon.

How many free-kick goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Atletico Madrid?

Ronaldo has scored three free-kick goals against Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

How many penalties has Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Atletico Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six penalties against Atletico Madrid. He has never missed a spot-kick against Diego Simeone's side.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Atletico Madrid?