The Al Ahly star looks set to miss the clash with Zamalek, the Egyptian Premier League top-of-the-table match scheduled for 11 October.

Media figure Ahmed Shobier revealed the details of the injuries to the Al Ahly trio, Taher Mohamed Taher, Morocco's Achraf Bencharki and Karim El Debes.

Speaking on his radio programme today, Shobier explained that Al Ahly's medical staff are intensifying their efforts to get the injured players ready. He confirmed that winger Taher Mohamed Taher has already begun a gradual return to group training, part of a special rehabilitation programme drawn up by the medical staff to ensure he hits full physical and technical readiness at 100% before the top-of-the-table clash.

The Moroccan player, he pointed out, is currently suffering from pain and inflammation in his Achilles tendon. That prompted the technical and medical staff to demand complete rest for him and to keep him out of group training over the coming days.

Bencharki, he added, needs a rest period and a treatment programme lasting from 3 to 5 days to recover fully, which means he will definitely be fit for the clash with Zamalek.

Left-back Karim El Debes, on the other hand, will miss the top-of-the-table match, Shobier revealed.

He had been in contact with the doctors to determine the length of El Debes's absence. They decided on a range of two to three full weeks before he returns to group training, which rules him out of Al Ahly's squad for the top-of-the-table match against Zamalek.