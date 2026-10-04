He was "very satisfied", the 59-year-old said after the 0-0 in Greece on Sunday evening on RTL, "because I know where we've come from." Klopp then added: "If someone had told me a week ago that we could play a first half like that, I wouldn't have believed it, because I've never seen anything like it. The lads played an incredible game."

In the first half in Thessaloniki in particular, Klopp's side, changed in three positions from the 2-0 against Serbia last Thursday, dominated almost at will. Only the finishing and the final pass lacked a touch of precision, as was the case with the particularly eye-catching Freiburg left winger Derry Scherhant.

Germany also had a slice of bad luck when Jonathan Burkardt's apparent opener was ruled out because of a previous handball by Tom Bischof, an incident Klopp "would have allowed to stand", but one he did not want to dwell on.

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What is Jürgen Klopp's verdict on the international break?

From his first four matches as Germany coach, he drew a clear conclusion and could not hide his satisfaction.

"What hasn't been said about us Germans? How we play, what we can do and what we can't do?" Klopp said. "We've shown a few signs that we can do various things better than people currently believe. I'm very pleased for the lads, I'm pleased for everyone, because we wanted to send out that signal as well. We want to change something, we want to get something moving."

Klopp also singled out his midfield for praise, with the same trio from the Serbia game starting again in Aleksandar Pavlovic and Tom Bischof (both Bayern Munich) as the holding midfielders behind No. 10 Florian Wirtz. Klopp described Wirtz's performance as "outstanding".

What next for Germany in the Nations League?

Over the next 14 days, Klopp said, they would "analyse in complete calm" the previous four matches with two different squads.

Then come the November fixtures, on 13 and 16, away to Serbia and at home against the Netherlands. For the place in the quarter-finals, Germany essentially need two wins if they are still to overtake either Greece or Oranje.

Even then, with Klopp set to work with a "normal" squad of 23 or 24 players, he repeated his mantra that the "door is wide open for everyone".