What happened to Raphinha? Ancelotti's silence deepens the mystery and worries Barcelona

Uncertainty is growing over the injury to Barcelona star Raphinha, who limped off at half-time as his national team, Brazil, beat Australia 4-2 in a friendly on Tuesday.

Concern spread in the hours after the match over the physical condition of the Barcelona captain, who felt pain in his right thigh. Precise information was thin on the ground, though, and the images circulating on social media of the player leaving the pitch showed no sign of alarm on his face.

He had scored a penalty in the game. Asked in the mixed zone afterwards, "How are you?", Raphinha kept his answer brief, but his smile said plenty and pointed to a sense of calm, as noted by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

The Catalan newspaper urged caution and called for fans to wait for an official statement on the Brazilian's condition. Barcelona supporters are following the incident with real concern after his substitution, especially since Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazil national team manager and former Real Madrid coach, considers Raphinha an untouchable player.

Raphinha was forced off at half-time in Brazil's second friendly of the current international break. He had converted a penalty in the final minute of the first half before feeling pain in his right thigh, prompting Ancelotti to keep him in the dressing room and send on Real Madrid player Endrick in his place.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the news to "Mundo Deportivo", but have not yet revealed the severity of the injury or offered any further details.

Because of the time difference with Australia, the player's plans remained unclear. Nobody knew whether he would undergo tests there or fly back to Barcelona.

That silence bred confusion. The news reaching Barcelona suggested he was feeling somewhat unwell, but the extent is not known, and nobody dares to speculate on how serious the matter is until the details become clear.

Ancelotti offered nothing in the press conference that followed. He did not clarify whether the discomfort would keep Raphinha out of Brazil's next match, scheduled for Saturday 3 October against India.

Two recent injuries have troubled Raphinha on national team duty. In March 2026, during a friendly against France, he was forced off with pain in his right knee hamstring, and tests confirmed a muscle tear that ruled him out of the squad.

Later, in June, he suffered another injury at the World Cup during a match against Haiti, this time a tear in his right knee hamstring, though he underwent intensive treatment.

Raphinha ranks among Barcelona's most prominent stars this season, especially since switching to play as a centre-forward. He has scored 14 goals in just 8 matches for the Catalan club.







