What happened to Raphinha? Ancelotti adds to the mystery and worries Barcelona

Uncertainty is growing over Raphinha's injury after the Barcelona star left the pitch at half-time in Brazil's 4-2 friendly win over Australia on Tuesday.

Concern about the Barcelona captain built in the hours after the match, with the forward feeling pain in his right thigh. Yet precise information was scarce, and the images doing the rounds on social media of him leaving the pitch showed no sign of alarm on his part.

Raphinha, who had scored a penalty, faced one question in the mixed zone: "How are you?" His answer was brief, but his smile said plenty, conveying a sense of calm, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

The Catalan newspaper urged caution and called for an official statement on the Brazilian's condition. Barcelona fans are watching anxiously after the substitution, not least because Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazil coach and former Real Madrid boss, views Raphinha as untouchable.

Half-time forced Raphinha off in Brazil's second friendly of this international break. The Barcelona forward had scored a penalty in the final minute of the first half before feeling pain in his right thigh, prompting Ancelotti to keep him in the dressing room and send on Real Madrid's Endrick in his place.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the news to "Mundo Deportivo" but has yet to reveal the severity of the injury or offer any further detail.

The time difference with Australia left his plans unclear. Nobody knew whether he would undergo tests there or fly straight back to Barcelona.

That silence bred confusion. The news reaching Barcelona suggested he is feeling somewhat unwell, but the extent remains unknown, and nobody dares speculate on how serious it is until the details emerge.

Ancelotti offered nothing in the subsequent press conference. Nor did he clarify whether the problem would rule Raphinha out of Brazil's next match, scheduled for Saturday 3 October against India.

Two recent injuries have struck Raphinha while on Brazil duty. In March 2026, during a friendly against France, he limped off after feeling pain in his right knee tendons, and tests confirmed a muscle tear that ruled him out of the squad.

Another injury followed in June, this time at the World Cup against Haiti, a tear in his right knee tendons, though he underwent intensive treatment.

Raphinha ranks among Barcelona's brightest stars this season, particularly since switching to centre-forward. He has scored 14 goals in just 8 matches for the Catalan club.







