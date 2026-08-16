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FC Schalke 04 v Real Madrid - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

What happened to Mourinho? A surprise appearance sparks questions

Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid
Schalke 04
Real Madrid
Club Friendlies
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Germany
Spain
Portugal

What's the story?

José Mourinho stole the spotlight during Real Madrid's clash with Schalke in Germany, but this time it had nothing to do with his line-up or his tactical plans. The Portuguese turned up on the substitutes' bench with a different look, and it caught the eye of fans and observers alike.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Mourinho appeared during the match with a clear injury beneath his eye, resembling a black bruise. The television cameras zeroed in on the Portuguese coach throughout the encounter, and the mark raised plenty of questions.

No image offered a clear explanation of the injury or how he picked it up. That left the mysterious bruise as one of the standout shots of the match, right alongside the action unfolding on the pitch.

His appearance quickly became the talk of observers. Mourinho is used to being the centre of attention for his tactical decisions and his controversial personality, yet against Schalke it was something else entirely that drew the eyes.

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