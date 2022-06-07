What happened and who were the players when India hosted Cambodia back in 2007?

Sunil Chhetri scored a brace in that Nehru Cup encounter...

The Indian national team are set to begin their journey in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers on June 8, 2022, against Cambodia at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

This will be the first time since October 2019 that India will play an international match on home soil. Their last match was against Bangladesh in the World Cup qualifiers at Kolkata which they drew 1-1. Meanwhile, this will be the second time that India will be hosting Cambodia, the last time was almost 15 years ago.

On August 17, 2007, the Blue Tigers faced Cambodia in Nehru Cup at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi. Steven Dias and Sunil Chhetri scored a brace and N P Pradeep and skipper Bhaichung Bhutia also got their names on the scoresheet to complete the 6-0 rout.

The Indians took just 16 minutes to break the deadlock as Pradeep's venomous right-footer pierced the net. Just at the stroke of half time, Bhutia doubled the lead from the spot after he was brought down by a rival defender.

Abhishek Yadav and Clifford Miranda were brought on in the second half and the former got into action immediately as he tested Oum Veasna under the sticks. The rebound fell for Dias who scored a simple tap-in.

In the final quarter, Chhetri joined the party and scored twice in a span of three minutes. His first goal was a chip that beat the keeper whereas his second was a powerful volley that rippled the net.

The misery was not over for Cambodia as Dias scored his second of the night with a piledriver from outside the box. After a convincing 6-0 win in the first match, there was no looking back for the hosts as they went on to lift the Nehru Cup after beating Syria 1-0 in the final.

Who were the players in the starting XI and where are they now?

ISL

Subrata Pal (Goalkeeper)

The goalkeeper made his International debut in this game and was adjudged the "best goalkeeper of the tournament".

In the 2021-22 ISL (Indian Super League) season, he was roped in by ATK Mohun Bagan but could not make a single appearance. Currently, he is without a club.

Hero I-League/Twitter

Surkumar Singh (Right Back)

Surkumar Singh was one of the best right-backs in the country back then. Now, having retired from the game, he is coaching kids in his hometown in Manipur.

Deepak Mondal (Centre Back)

The Jharkhand-born defender was one of India's finest defenders in the nineties. The 42-year-old is now the coach of an academy in Raiganj, West Bengal.

AIFF Media

Mahesh Gawli (Centre Back)

The central defender, who hails from Goa, used to be one of the mainstays of the national team for a long time. He is currently with the I-League team Indian Arrows as coach.

NS Manju (Left Back)

The defender played for several top Indian clubs including Mahindra United and Mohun Bagan. He last played for Bengaluru FC in 2016.

Getty Images

Steven Dias (Right Midfield)

The midfielder was known for his accurate crosses from the flanks. In this match, he bagged two goals. Currently, he is the coach of Ambernath United Atlanta FC in Mumbai.

Mumbai FC

Climax Lawrence (Central Midfield)

The Margao-born midfielder was one of the dependable figures in midfield for India ever since he made his debut in 2003. He retired from international football after the 2011 AFC Asian Cup but continued his club career. After hanging up his boots in 2017, he joined Goan club FC Bardez as an assistant coach.

Mumbai FC

NP Pradeep (Central Midfield)

The Kerala-born midfielder opened the scoring in the game with a typical long-ranger and went on to score the winner in the final of this tournament with a similar effort. After retiring from football, he worked as a scout for Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC).

ISL

Renedy Singh (Left Midfield)

Renedy Singh was one of the best free-kick takers the country has ever seen. He took charge as the head coach of East Bengal in 2021-22 for a brief period. Currently, he is working in an academy in Manipur.

Pradeep Pradhan/Goal

Bhaichung Bhutia (Forward)

Bhutia was the skipper of this team and scored the second goal of the game with a penalty. After retirement, he tried his luck in various ventures including politics and business. He launched Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools in several cities across the country to promote budding talent. Recently, he opened another academy-cum-coaching centre in Siliguri.

AIFF Media

Sunil Chhetri (Forward)

Chhetri remains the only active player from the match in 2007. He will be leading the lines against Cambodia on Wednesday and India's chances rest primarily on his experienced shoulders.