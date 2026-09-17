This was no ordinary tribute from a former team-mate. It came from someone who lived every detail alongside Mohamed Salah inside the Liverpool dressing room.

James Milner shared a dressing room with the Egyptian Pharaoh between 2017 and 2023, winning seven titles at his side. Now the England star has revealed the real reason Salah belongs among football's elite alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking on a fascinating podcast alongside Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, published by the "liverpool news" account on "X", Milner explained the secret behind Salah's brilliance: "He was humble enough to ask questions, seek opinions and form his own convictions."

The veteran England star added: "He was always searching for what would give him the edge, whether that was in aspects of physical recovery or fitness, or even spending time in the gym practising penalties."

Lifting the lid on life behind the scenes, Milner went on: "We had many discussions about this. I think this behaviour is what sets an elite player apart. He did not have that arrogance that suggests he knows everything, but rather he sought to gather as much information as possible."

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He signed off with a line that captures Salah's professional mindset: "He would see and read about methods that others followed, and quickly you would find him putting an exercise bike in the swimming pool at his home to use it for recovery exercises and the like. He was obsessed with becoming the best."