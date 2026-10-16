Andy Burnham has been forced to order a wider investigation into his dealings with Manchester City, following the investigation carried out by British newspaper "The Sun" into his links with the club, which is facing a crisis over allegations of breaches.

According to "The Sun", the Prime Minister has ordered a comprehensive manual review of every previous meeting he held with club officials and their owners in Abu Dhabi. The request lands just as details of a seventh meeting emerge.

Burnham and his team opened the week insisting he had held just one meeting with Manchester City officials, back in 2021, and that he considered it the only significant one.

That account collapsed. The newspaper revealed Burnham had two dinners with club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, in 2017 and 2018, while he was serving as Mayor of Manchester. Neither appeared in the public records. Both had been deleted from them.

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Criticism of Burnham's relationship with Manchester City grew after he voiced concern about the possible departure of the club's Emirati owners, following the club being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League regulations.

On the Prime Minister's instructions, the Greater Manchester Combined Authority issued a brief statement on Monday. It said nothing about the two dinners involving Burnham and Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

The Prime Minister pledged full transparency, saying: "I've asked them to do a more comprehensive manual review of everything, because I want to make all the information possible available to everyone. There can be no doubt about that, there must be full transparency."

Shadow minister Louie French wants an apology. He said last night: "The Prime Minister pledged before the House of Commons to publish all his dealings relating to Manchester City by Monday afternoon."

He added: "That hasn't happened, and that is his personal responsibility. He must come to the House and apologise."

Beyond the two dinners, the newspaper revealed that Burnham met senior Manchester City officials on at least five other occasions.

Newly disclosed documents showed the Prime Minister took part in a round-table meeting in China in September 2018, with City Football Group involved.

His attendance at an event there to mark the opening of a club office was already known. The two-hour lunch alongside senior representatives of the group was not.

Records released under freedom of information laws showed Burnham's official schedule during a four-day trip included a lunch titled the opening of City Football Group's office in Shenzhen, and the chief executives' technical round-table meeting.

Stamped "Classified: internal, personal and confidential", the documents showed the summit took place on 20 September 2018, from 11:30am until 1:30pm, at the One Shenzhen Bay building.

The Manchester China Forum, which aims to strengthen relations between the two regions, covered a bill totalling £4,796 for flights, hotels and expenses.

In September 2019, Burnham appeared in a photograph alongside Khaldoon Al Mubarak as the pair watched Vincent Kompany's testimonial match at the Etihad Stadium.

Then came what Burnham described as his only significant meeting with the Manchester City chairman, during the Global Investment Summit organised by the government in October 2021.

In July 2023, Burnham met Ferran Soriano, chief executive of City Football Group, during an event to celebrate the completion of the roof of the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, a venue part-owned by Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.

Two years on, in June 2025, he met Roel de Vries, Manchester City's former chief operating officer, inside the same arena during an event linked to the Brit Awards.



