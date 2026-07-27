A women's futsal match descended into shocking violence last Wednesday in Brazil. A player from As Resenhas lost all control, kicking her grounded opponent twice in the head before punching another player who tried to intervene. The Brazilian Futsal Confederation responded by suspending her for five years and expelling her club from the league.

The disciplinary committee handed down its ruling last Friday, banning the player for five years and throwing As Resenhas out of the Fortaleza Municipal Championship for this season. It stands as the harshest penalty ever imposed on a player in the history of women's futsal in Brazil.

A brutal assault

The incident unfolded in the second half of the championship's opening match, with Projeto RDJ Sport Feminino leading 1-0. After committing a foul, the player kicked her opponent twice in the head as she lay on the ground, then landed a punch to the face of another player who rushed in to stop the attack.

Footage of the scene showed the sheer scale of the violence. The referee abandoned the match immediately, and both victims went to hospital for treatment. Initial medical reports confirmed they had not sustained serious injuries.

Criminal investigation

Beyond the sporting sanction, the player now faces investigation by local police in the state of Ceará. The public prosecutor's office is following the case closely and wants to hold her accountable as soon as possible, raising the prospect of criminal charges for assault and battery.