What can the first Clásico tell us about Mourinho's Real Madrid and Barcelona?

One match is never enough to predict a season, let alone more, but it can hint at what lies ahead. That much applies to this Sunday evening's Clasico between Barcelona and visitors Real Madrid in the tenth round of La Liga.

Take an example from the past. The first Clasico Mourinho ever managed, on 29 November 2010, revealed just how hard the Portuguese would find it to break the Catalans' grip. He suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at the Camp Nou, and everything that followed proved the point.

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Mourinho's Real did stand toe to toe with Guardiola's fearsome Barcelona, even getting the better of them on occasion, winning 5 matches, losing 6 and drawing 6. Yet the final tally never favoured the Merengue. He lost La Liga in two of his three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, and the Catalans also won the European battle in the Champions League semi-final of 2010-2011.

Three titles. That was Mourinho's entire haul from his first spell at Real Madrid: the Copa del Rey 2010-2011, La Liga 2011-2012 and the Spanish Super Cup 2012.

There is another reason today's match could offer clues for the future. Real Madrid signed a raft of stars in the last transfer window, which suggests the squad won't change drastically next season. Mourinho will therefore lean heavily in his second spell, or at least its opening phase, on most of the current roster. Today they face their first Clasico test since the summer additions.

Catalan advantage, but!

Barcelona lost 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, while the Merengue hammered Leipzig 4-1. Even so, the Catalans remain the clear favourites on paper to finish top of La Liga. They are the most harmonious and consistent side this season, both in performance and results.

Real's resurgence cannot be ignored, though. This is a team that has scored just 4 goals in its last three matches, yet it conceded three to Roma and one apiece against Sevilla and Leipzig. That should set the alarm bells ringing at the Camp Nou.

Watch how Barcelona respond to the fall in Paris. Do they have the character to bounce back quickly from a European stumble and return to the right path? Or are they drifting towards the kind of inconsistent season their fans dread?