Borussia Dortmund swerved a potential little jab. In the official announcement of Joey Veerman's transfer, who arrives from PSV Eindhoven for 22 million euros via a release clause and has signed until 2031, BVB did not mention the new central midfielder's character anywhere.

Probably the right call. That word had already caused enough of a stir around the 27-year-old in recent months. The debate, which raged in the Netherlands, stemmed from a press conference at the end of last March.

"Joey's character is ... different," said then Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman about Veerman, a role he no longer holds. Koeman was already certain back then: he would not nominate Veerman for the World Cup. "I spoke to Joey and told him that for the position of left No 6 he is neither my first nor my second choice," he said. "If everyone is fit, he is not in contention for the World Cup squad. In his position, I am opting for other types of player."

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Joey Veerman: Eredivisie's best assist provider in 2024 and 2026

There is history between the two. Koeman had already hauled Veerman off after just 35 minutes in the third group game at Euro 2024 against Austria, which ended in a 3-2 defeat, with the Dutch 1-0 down. Veerman still featured in the last 16, quarter-final and semi-final, but he was never called up again after that.

"That was an extreme situation," Koeman therefore said five months ago about his decision against Austria. "I can imagine it is very painful for a player to be substituted after 35 minutes. It is not that I think: I do not want a character like that. Character plays a role in it, but first and foremost it is a sporting decision," the coach stressed.

Eventually, Veerman snapped at the end of last season. He had just won the title with PSV for the third year running and produced his best of four years in Eindhoven. He scored eight goals and laid on 14 more, with nobody in the Eredivisie better. In 2023/24, his 16 assists had also not been surpassed. On top of that, he played the most passes into the final third, the most completed passes and the most passes leading to a chance anywhere in the league last season.

De Telegraaf

Advertisement "with real character": The dispute between Joey Veerman and Ronald Koeman

"I think I was the only one in the Netherlands who actually expected it," Veerman said on ESPN about his omission from the World Cup squad. "When press conferences like that are constantly being held and it is said that there is something wrong with my character - at some point you have simply had enough of it. It is his decision whom he calls up, but he should not claim that my character is the problem. These press conferences are starting to annoy me a bit. He does not need to call me any more."

Veerman had the final word in the row. A day before the Netherlands' first World Cup game against Japan, a full-page advertisement appeared in the newspaper De Telegraaf. In it, Veerman promoted the jeans and fashion brand G-STAR, standing by the water with an orange ball at his feet. The slogan read: "Denim with real character."

Later, Veerman said he had been told the advert would only be published three days later. Still, he is not one to hide his opinion. Just over a month ago, speaking about his desire to move, he said: "At the moment, not much is happening. There is hardly any interest right now. It can be annoying to be constantly asked why I have never moved. At some point that wears on your nerves. My wish is to complete a great transfer, but as things stand now nothing will come of it."

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Joey Veerman almost ended up at FC Brentford

As a condition, Veerman named a club playing in Europe and stressed: "Italy and Spain would suit me well, but unfortunately the clubs there are showing no interest in me." That had already been the case recently. Last summer, though, FC Brentford wanted to take him to England but missed the deadline for his contractually anchored release clause, so Eindhoven said no. In winter, Veerman then negotiated with Fenerbahce for more than two weeks, but was not convinced about leaving.

BVB were different. Even before putting pen to paper on his new deal, Veerman called them a "great club" and a "fantastic opportunity" he had been waiting for "for years". But what sort of player are the Westphalians getting in a man who scored 31 goals and provided 67 assists in 198 competitive appearances for Eindhoven?

Across the border, he had already drawn comparisons with Toni Kroos. That was before Euro 2024. "I think Joey has qualities that nobody else in the Netherlands has," Arnold Mühren, European champion in 1988, said at the time to Voetbal International. "What can Kroos do that Veerman cannot? Veerman plays the same passes as Kroos. The only thing Kroos has more of is experience."

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These are Joey Veerman's strengths and weaknesses

Veerman's profile addresses a weakness in Dortmund's squad, though not 100 per cent. Ideally, BVB needed a genuine No 6 alongside Felix Nmecha, someone strong in the tackle and on the ball, a strategically smart quarterback-type player. Veerman is not that. He is more of a No 8 than a No 6.

Even so, the new arrival comes in with clear ambitions of a regular starting place straight away. Marcel Sabitzer in particular, who has only one year left on his contract and could still possibly be sold, and Jobe Bellingham will need to look over their shoulders more closely in future. Veerman can immediately add significantly better thrust to Borussia's still weak build-up play.

Above all, Veerman brings outstanding security on the ball and in his passing, which lets him drive the game forward. He sees the picture well and can also play his way out of pressure in central areas. That is especially good news for Dortmund because it allows the attacking players one line further forward to show for the ball in the spaces where they are strongest.

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Joey Veerman recently created 25 big chances for Eindhoven

Veerman plays with a certain casualness. When he is in form, he radiates self-confidence, calm, technical ease and the courage to attempt more difficult passes too. He has also been one of the Eredivisie's most creative players in recent years. In the title-winning 2023/24 season, he created 130 chances, 59 more than the player in second place. The year before, he made 93 chances, including 25 big chances.

He is at his best when he has space in front of him and several options to shape the game. His strength lies precisely in using his creativity from a deeper position. He does not need to keep popping up around the penalty area to be dangerous. That makes him a pretty unusual midfielder: a creative No 8 who can build and organise the game from deep.

However, Veerman is not a particularly dynamic professional. He is not someone who constantly covers big spaces, presses the opposition aggressively or closes gaps with his speed. He is not an exceptionally good ball-winner and will probably never become the most explosive or physically dominant midfielder.

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Joey Veerman could take on a role at BVB that has scarcely been filled of late

Still, the two-time father, who recently celebrated his engagement, comes very close to the solution Dortmund's decision-makers wanted. "When, like us, you play with a back three, a game can also become relatively sluggish if you then put a holding six in front of it," sporting director Ole Book had already outlined before the deal for the Dutchman was completed.

Perhaps that is exactly where Veerman's chance lies. In the Netherlands, much of the recent discussion centred on what he supposedly lacks. In Dortmund, the focus will now be on what he brings.

And that is a lot: overview, passing quality, creativity and the ability to dictate a game from deep. If BVB manage to use those strengths properly, Veerman could take on a midfield role that has scarcely been filled of late.

Joey Veerman: His career as a professional at a glance