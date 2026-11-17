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Gerard Piqué did not stay silent over the decision that has shaken Spanish football. Instead, he came out with fiery comments attacking the Competition Committee, describing the 12-match ban handed to goalkeeper Jesús Owono as a harsh and unfair punishment following the tragic incident that claimed the life of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.

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With grief still hanging over everyone, the former Barcelona star spoke with complete frankness. What happened was an accident, he insisted, and punishing the goalkeeper so harshly means holding him to account for an outcome he wasn't responsible for.

His comments have sparked a wide debate in Spain. Some believe protecting players' lives demands deterrent punishments, whatever the intentions. Others agree with him that true justice punishes a player for what he did on the pitch, not for fate.

According to Spanish radio station COPE, Piqué believes the punishment "holds Jesús responsible for consequences for which he was not responsible". The essence of justice in football, he stressed, must be to assess the act itself, not its tragic outcome.

"I believe the punishment should be imposed for the act itself, not for its consequences", Piqué said. He added that many football professionals, players and coaches alike, have described the incident as "accidental", and that it can't be considered deliberate or reckless enough to deserve the maximum punishment.

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To highlight what he sees as a clear inconsistency in standards, Piqué pointed to a similar incident on the same weekend at Albacete's ground, where Corbas struck Sabadell player Cuadri on the head in an almost identical challenge.

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With no fatal injury in that case, the committee limited the ban to just three matches. That left Piqué asking: how can the same act earn 3 matches in one place and 12 in another, when the only difference is a tragic outcome that nobody intended?

Piqué didn't stop at theory. To strengthen his case, he drew on a painful experience of his own: his collision with former goalkeeper Víctor Valdés in the 2012 Champions League semi-final against Chelsea.

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Piqué explained: "Two bodies are moving at high speed in opposite directions, both facing the ball, and then they suddenly collide, and one of them always comes off worse than the other."

He lost consciousness in that collision and ended up in hospital. Yet nobody ever held Valdés responsible for his injury or called for him to be punished, because everyone understood at the time that it was an accident in a game built on speed and strength.

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He added: "Imposing the maximum punishment on Jesús Owono puts him in an unfair position, because he is not responsible for what happened."

Piqué also spoke of the deep emotional toll the incident took on the team. He was in Tenerife when it happened and saw for himself how badly it shook the players.

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The former Barcelona star ended on a personal note: "When I went down to the dressing room and saw our players' reaction, I realised this was something that would stay with us for life", stressing that the incident was entirely accidental and that Owono himself is now going through one of the hardest moments of his life.