Hansi Flick has named his Barcelona squad to face Feyenoord on Wednesday evening at the Camp Nou, kicking off the opening stage of the Champions League.

The German has his attacking trio available. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Fermín López all made the cut, as did the midfield pairing of Pedri and Rodri.

Flick has also handed a first Champions League call-up to young Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim, who featured in recent LaLiga squads and clocked up several minutes against Rayo Vallecano.

Missing out are Eric García through suspension and the injured duo Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araújo.

Barcelona's full squad was as follows:

Goalkeepers: Joan García, Szczęsny, Livaković.

Defence: Cancelo, Baldé, Cubarsí, Espart, Christensen, Martín, Koundé.

Midfield: Fernández, Gavi, Fermín López, Pedri, Rodri, Olmo, Bernal.

Attack: Yamal, Jesús, Raphinha, Gordon, Ademi, Hamza Abdelkarim.







