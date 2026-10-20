"What a scandal": Real Madrid TV says Los Blancos will face 17 referees in El Clasico

Real Madrid's official television channel escalated its attack on Barcelona and Spanish refereeing, exploiting the conversations captured by the "RefCam" camera during the Catalan side's clash with Real Betis to accuse Hansi Flick's players of influencing referees' decisions, days before the anticipated Clasico between the two rivals.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the footage showed several Barcelona players asking referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea to review a possible handball in the play that ended with Giovani Lo Celso's goal. It sparked a new wave of criticism via Real Madrid's official channel, which treated the episode as proof that players interfere in refereeing decisions.

Barcelona's players took the brunt of the channel's accusations, delivered through a controversial phrase describing what awaits Real Madrid in the Clasico: "Real Madrid will have to face 17 referees in the Clasico; 3 on the pitch, the fourth official, the video assistant referee and his assistant, in addition to 11 Barcelona players, who are also referees."

"RMTV's" attack did not stop there. It accused the Catalan side's players of influencing the plays that go to video review, saying: "Facing 17 referees, the task becomes extremely complicated. Now Barcelona's players decide which plays are reviewed via video technology and which are not; because they have also become referees. They are the ones running the matches. It's a scandal."

The Madrid channel also questioned the absence of any consequences for what it described as transgressions, linking it to the fears surrounding the refereeing decisions in the upcoming clash. It added: "In any other league, there would have been consequences for this. What happened on Sunday raises major complications for reasons we all know."

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Arda Guler enters the circle of controversy

The attack extended to the refereeing controversy that accompanied the Royal club's own clash. The channel defended the Turkish player Arda Guler over the controversial play with Sevilla's Peque, criticising what it saw as a media focus on that incident while ignoring what it described as repeated harassment of the Turkish player.

"Against everything and against everyone, facing a system and a media apparatus in which those holding the simultaneous opinion speak only of a grey play between Guler and Peque, despite the player also being subjected to harassment repeatedly," the channel said.

Fresh criticism followed over the way the plays were shown during the television broadcast, reviving "RMTV's" repeated complaint about the failure to show certain angles it believes are necessary to evaluate the refereeing situations. The channel said it had long warned that some plays were never shown to viewers, despite previously facing accusations of promoting conspiracy theories.

One controversial play may be enough, in its view, to change the course of things. The channel closed on that note, ratcheting up the tension around a Clasico already charged by the renewed dispute between Real Madrid and Barcelona over refereeing.