'We've achieved our goal' - Adule celebrates Spanish Primera Iberdrola promotion with Eibar

The Nigeria striker made an impactful debut season as she helped Iker Dorronsoro's ladies team gain promotion to the Spanish top-flight

Charity Adule has attributed team spirit and support of fans to 's success after they gained promotion to the Spanish Primera Iberdrola for the first time since 2011.

On Friday, club executives backed the proposals of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RSFF) to end the 2019-20 season due to the Covid-19 crisis despite being left with eight games.

Following the cancellation, RSFF rectified two teams for top-flight promotion and Eibar who are second in the north because leaders Athletic B had a team in the top-flight, hence their progression.

The international had arrived at the Spanish outfit from Kazakhstan champions BIIK Kazygurt in January and she inspired Iker Dorronsoro's ladies' promotion, scoring 10 goals in 14 outings.

In 22 Reto Iberdrola matches in 2019-20, the Unbe Sports Complex outfit recorded 13 victories, seven draws, and just two defeats to cement second spot with 46 points - two behind leaders Athletic.

And the 26-year-old, who enjoyed an incredible breakthrough during her four-year sojourn in Kazakhstan, took to social media to celebrate her latest success in .

I want to use this medium to show my appreciation to my team for this wonderful achievement that we have made in this concluded season.

"I say thanks to the president, staff, coaches, management, and our amazing fans of our darling team SD Eibar for their support, encouragement, motivation, and hard work that they have put into this, our wonderful success.

"I said a big thank you to all of you. I will also commend my teammates for our wonderful support for each other, our never give up spirit, our hard work both in training and matches.

"Thank God our hard work and support for each other have made us achieve our goal to qualify for Primera Iberdrola. I say thank you all once again. I love you all. Stay safe, stay healthy. Together we will achieve greater things in SD Eibar."

Adule will be hoping to replicate her fine form at club level when handed a Nigeria call-up as the Super Falcons seek to retain the African Women's Cup of Nations title later this year.