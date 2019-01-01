West Ham star Rice dismisses Man Utd links: It's all talk until something happens

The England international has emerged as a summer target for the Red Devils, but he insists he is only concentrating on matters at the London Stadium

Declan Rice has dismissed speculation he could leave West Ham for as "all talk until something happens".

As reported by Goal, international Rice has emerged as a summer target for the Red Devils as the Old Trafford outfit begin to make plans regardless of whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will remain in charge.

Rice has broken into the England team on the back of his mature Premier League performances at the London Stadium.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini said in March the club could be forced to cash in on the 20-year-old if the price was right.

And United have emerged as his likeliest destination despite reports linking Rice with and , the latter of whom he spent time with as a youngster before joining West Ham.

But the midfielder is unconcerned about rumours over his future, having committed to the Hammers by agreeing a long-term deal.

"I signed a five-year contract with West Ham last year, which will keep me at the club till I'm 24," Rice told the Daily Mail.

"And for me this is the best place to be right now. I am playing for a manager who has given me my chance and played me week in, week out.

"I'm improving every week and although I see all this speculation, I don't really think about it too much.

"It's all talk until something happens – and nothing has – so I'm just focused on West Ham, doing my best and making the fans happy."

Rice will next be in action on Monday when England take on Bulgaria in Sofia as they look to seal qualification for .

Gareth Southgate's side missed out on securing their spot at this summer's tournament on Friday as they suffered a shock defeat to the , with Rice among those singled out for a poor performance.

But the Three Lions can put that right before the international break is over should they win in Bulgaria and Kosovo lose to Montenegro, with the semi-finals and final of the continental-wide competition set to played on home soil at Wembley Stadium in July.