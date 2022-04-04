West Ham manager Moyes attacks Champions League reform proposals for favouring Premier League 'Big Six'

West Ham manager David Moyes attacked the latest proposals for Champions League reform after seeing his side rise to sixth in the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Everton.

The current version of the Champions League consists of 32 teams, but it has been reported that UEFA are considering adding two more from 2024.

It has been proposed that the extra two places will be awarded on the basis of coefficients with the winners of the FA Cup potentially being given the opportunity to qualify, but Moyes is against any changes that might threaten the tournament's "inclusive" model.

What has been said?

The Hammers boss feels league finish is still the only fair way for teams to qualify for Europe's elite competition.

"We talk about being inclusive in football, that means to give all the teams the opportunity to get there," Moyes said after his side's latest Premier League victory.

"If a smaller side won it, we'd expect to be treated the same way. Maybe if I was at a top-six regular, would I want that? I don't think most people see that as the correct format to go. It should be on merit."

Will West Ham qualify for the Champions League this season?

West Ham moved into the top six after beating Everton, and Europa League qualification is once again within the Hammers' grasp.

They could even steal a place in the Champions League by winning their remaining games as they now sit just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, albeit having played a game more.

Moyes was happy with the final result against Everton but played down the possibility of a top-four finish, telling reporters: "It could have been a bit cleaner at times but at this stage of the season you're happy to get the points.

"Being back in the European bracket shows in the main we have had a good season, and we have to keep it up."

