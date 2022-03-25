West Ham make donations to animal welfare charities following Zouma cat abuse video

West Ham have announced they will be making donations to nine different animal welfare charities following the outrage surrounding defender Kurt Zouma.

The centre-back was filmed earlier this year kicking and punching his pet cat, with the video drawing condemnation from the world of football and beyond.

West Ham decided not to suspend Zouma, but have now announced a series of charitable donations to animal protection charities in the UK and abroad.

What has been said?

A statement on the West Ham club website confirmed that Zouma had been handed a financial penalty by the club, and the money would go towards a range of organisations that work to protect cats.

The statment read: "West Ham United is pleased to confirm that financial donations have been made to a number of animal welfare charities following the club fine handed to Kurt Zouma.

"A total of nine organisations, supporting the care and wellbeing of animals both in the United Kingdom and internationally, have been identified to receive significant payments which will go towards supporting the fantastic work they do."

The charities are Cats Protection, the Celia Hammond Animal Trust, Hopefield Animal Sanctuary, the National Animal Welfare Trust, the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals, Pussycat Lodge Trust, Humane Society International/UK, International Fund Animal Welfare, and War Paws.

