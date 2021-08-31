West Ham complete €30m signing of CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic
Last Updated
Getty
West Ham have completed the signing of CSKA Moscow striker Nikola Vlasic for a reported €30 million (£26m/$35m) fee.
The Hammers have confirmed Vlasic's permanent move from CSKA in an official statement, which reads: "West Ham United are delighted to announce the signing of Croatia international attacker Nikola Vlašić.
"The talented 23-year-old arrives on a five-year deal from Russian Premier League club CSKA Moscow."
Editors' Picks
- 'Build a strong team and start preparing for ISL!' - Former East Bengal players urge Shree Cement to resolve issues
- Chelsea to block Hudson-Odoi Dortmund loan move after Saul & Kounde transfer setbacks
- Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings: Could Jorginho really win?
- Liverpool still in contract talks with sporting director Edwards and remain confident he will stay at Anfield
More to follow.