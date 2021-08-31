West Ham complete €30m signing of CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic

West Ham have completed the signing of CSKA Moscow striker Nikola Vlasic for a reported €30 million (£26m/$35m) fee.

The Hammers have confirmed Vlasic's permanent move from CSKA in an official statement, which reads: "West Ham United are delighted to announce the signing of Croatia international attacker Nikola Vlašić.

"The talented 23-year-old arrives on a five-year deal from Russian Premier League club CSKA Moscow."

