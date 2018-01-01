Wesley Sneijder on Manchester United’s struggles – Jose Mourinho will fix it

The former Inter midfielder believes that the Portuguese manager will come good at Manchester United…

Manchester United’s struggles have been well documented this season. They are placed sixth on the Premier League and are 18 points off the league leaders Manchester City going into Sunday’s game against Liverpool FC. They have leaked in a whopping 26 goals from 16 matches, which is the highest for any team in the top 10.

In the Champions League too, although they have qualified for the round of 16, their performances have been dour to say the least. Add to that the bickering issue between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba and it's fair to say that not everything is in order at the club.

However, Wesley Sneijder, who won the treble with Mourinho at Inter in the 2009-10 season, backed the latter to fix the issues at Manchester United.

“He (Mourinho on United’s mess) will fix it. For sure he will do something. When he will have the time, space and material to do it, he will 100 per cent change it,” he told Goal.

Sneijder is now plying his trade at Qatar’s Al Gharafa and was present among the dignitaries at the design launch of the Lusail Stadium, which would host the 2022 World Cup opening and the final game.

The 34-year—old believes that the upcoming World Cup in Qatar would be an experience in itself for fans across the world.

“It (The World Cup in Qatar) won’t be different. The only difference is that you can now watch three games in the same day. So all these kind of things are an advantage. Let’s take for example Brazil, South Africa and Russia, it was impossible to travel to watch all the games in three days. Now you have this advantage and for sure the organization will be perfect.

“The changes that I have seen over one year, it’s amazing. The roads, the parks that they are building, they are really making Qatar better and ready for the 2022 World Cup,” informed Sneijder.

The Netherlands missed out on qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia but Sneijder has backed them to come good in four years.

“I am quite sure that they will be here to play at the World Cup. That’s what the country wants and that’s what the world wants – Holland back at the World Cup.

“It’s not like something went in particular wrong. I mean you cannot always be at the highest level. All the countries they face these kind of problems. Now it was the time for Holland but we are coming up again.”